The proposal for an RV park north of Junction City was withdrawn and the Geary County Commission unanimously denied the request to place storage on the property, located near the K-57 and U.S. 77 intersection, at its meeting Monday.
The MPC initially recommended the request by Craig Royse be denied, and then two weeks ago, Troy Livingston, Planning and Zoning director said more information came from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment since that time and recommended that the commission send the proposal back to the MPC before voting on it.
Because Commissioner Keith Ascher was not in attendance, the commissioners postponed their decision until this week, when all three commissioners were in attendance.
Livingston said Monday Craig Royse withdrew his request for the RV park, but still requested a conditional use permit for storage on the property.
“We combined it all in a single request. The planning commission didn’t talk about storage. It was all the RV park, and obviously there has been a lot of opposition to the RV park,” Livingston said.
Livingston said the options for the commission were to deny the request, vote yes to the storage or send it back to the MPC for them to consider the storage portion of the proposal.
“I feel the MPC has already made their decision, and nothing about the storage was even put on. I didn’t hear anybody say anything about storage,” Giordano said.
Giordano moved that the commission deny the request for conditional use. Ascher seconded the motion, and all voted in favor of denying the request.
Prior to the vote Monday, community members spoke during public comment to give their opinions on the matter and to ask that the commission deny the request.
Grady Salzman said during public comment that he felt Commissioner Alex Tyson disrespected the community members who came to the meeting two weeks ago and that Livingston misrepresented the facts regarding why the MPC denied Royse’s request.
“As members of a commission, like you guys are, who represents our constituents, for one of you guys to say after the meeting that it was a waste of your time to hear us speak was completely disrespectful,” Salzman said.
Tyson said he felt attacked at the meeting by someone who accused him of being bias in the matter. Tyson said did have concerns with the proposal, but despite any concerns he had, he wanted to make sure that the MPC would be able to see any new information from the KDHE before the commission made a decision.
Giordano said if the organization was waiting on more information, the MPC should have delayed their vote.
Carolyn Stevens, who also spoke during public comment, said the proposed location of the RV park would be next to the entryway into her neighborhood, leaving it very visible to her and her neighbors.
She said she and other neighbors signed a petition against the proposal before it came to the MPC and that more than 50 people came to the MPC meeting to oppose the proposal.
Melissa Sheffield, of Mockingbird Road, said when the community members came to the meeting and said they didn’t want an RV park, that is what prompted the MPC to vote against it.
“All the neighborhoods are so quiet out there, and we’re safe. We feel this RV (park) will not make it that way,” Sheffield said. “I think you have enough information (to make a decision).”
Stevens said she was very happy that the commissioners moved to deny the request for conditional use and that she and the other neighbors will be notified if another attempt is made.
