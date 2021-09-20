Geary County Commissioners held a work meeting on the afternoon of Sept. 13 concerning the construction of the proposed Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in the commission building basement at 200 East 8th Street.
In addition to the commissioners, department heads in the county building and members of the Public Building Commission (PBC) were present to try to come to an agreement concerning.
Currently, the county stores its mandatory records and voting machine equipment in the basement and the worry among some, including the commissioners and multiple department heads, is that the EOC will crowd out that storage space, necessitating finding a different storage area for the future.
The county recently purchased new shelving for the basement to better organize the records in the basement to hopefully provide more room.
The idea of downsizing the current plans of a 4,763 square foot EOC was brought up and seemed reasonable to most but decisions were left on the table until the shelving is able to be put up to see exactly how much extra room is available.
Commissioners will circle back in three weeks to check on the progress of the shelving and will call another work meeting if necessary after that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.