The Community Chamber Orchestra played a "mini-concert" during the resident's lunch on Friday.
The Orchestra played three selections starting with Severn's "Polish Dance" followed by Mancini's "Baby Elephant" Walk and a piece called "Shelli's My Light" which was composed by violinist Kevin Cordray of Wakefield for his wife Shelli who is an employee at the rehab and care home.
Musicians participating were Mian Zhao, violin, and Matthew Kelley, cello; both from Manhattan High School; violinist Lake Schurle and bassist Kellen Condray from Green Christian School; and adults Diane Hayes, cello from Linn, Heidi Resco, cello from Clyde, Janet Hahn, violin from Wakefield, and Dr. Anne Clark, violin, from Morganville.
This concert was sponsored by many donors including Clay County and Sew Crazy Quilt Lodge of Wakefield. The Orchestra musicians are youth and adults who play without a conductor, and are always welcoming new players.
New musicians are invited to join now for a March 18, 2022 spring break concert featuring a trumpet soloist from Colorado, to be given in Morganville School. For more information, you can visit the Orchestra's Facebook page or their website at www.kansasmusic.net or contact Dr. Anne Clark at baclark@twinvalley.net or 785-926-4725.
(0) comments
