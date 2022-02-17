Community continues to push against possibility of slaughterhouse

Junction City community members continue to push against the possibility of a slaughterhouse proposed to be built in the area.
Last week, a group of community members had signs created, and people started placing the signs in their yards in protest to the potential slaughterhouse. The signs feature a large red stop sign and read, “stop the slaughterhouse.”
During the Junction City Commission meeting on Feb. 15, two more community members spoke up on the hot topic during public comment, asking once again for transparency from the commissioners and stating their disapproval of the city moving forward on the potential project.
Kelsey Mann, of Liberty Hall Road, stood up to ask what it will take for the commissioners to listen to those in the community and stop taking steps toward the possible endeavor.
Mann informed the commissioners that 500 people in the community have signed a petition asking the city to stop all conversations and negotiations concerning the meatpacking plant. She said she spoke to some people who work for the city government who are afraid to sign the petition in fear of retaliation.
Mann asked the commissioners why they are pursuing grants and testing soil without informing the public.
Mayor Jeff Underhill responded by saying the city is pursuing grants because of the new interchange that will go in within the next few years, to bring infrastructure to the area. He said applying for the grant isn’t to move forward with the meatpacking plant, but simply to take steps toward growth.
Susan Kamm, of Rimrock Drive, said she understands taking steps toward community growth but wants to make sure the city is doing its due diligence in researching the negative consequences of putting in a meatpacking plant.
“This is our home, and we are entitled to have an opinion,” she said. “This is not what we want for our community.”
Kamm, whose father, Don Sjoholm, served as mayor in Junction City in the past, said she has also encountered people who will not sign the petition because they believe there would be retaliation.
Kamm said Junction City has changed its reputation over the last many years so that the area is no longer considered a bad place to live. If a meatpacking plant goes in the area, Kamm said military families will not want to settle in the area like they do now.
“We are not going to stop,” she said. “I will fight you on this until the very end.”
At the end of the commission meeting, during final comments from the staff, Commissioner Pat Landes said that there would not be any retaliation to city employees who sign a petition and that he felt insulted that people would think they would retaliate against anyone who did.
Community members are holding a public meeting about the proposed meatpacking plant at the C.L. Hoover Opera House on Feb. 26 at 10:45 a.m., where speakers will talk about the impact of meatpacking plants on communities.
Dr. Don Stull, of Lawrence, author of “Slaughterhouse Blues” will speak at the event. Stull is professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Kansas, where he taught from 1975 to 2015. He holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from the University of Colorado Boulder and a master’s in public health from the University of California, Berkeley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.