A community meeting Tuesday with people presenting on a potential meat packing plant in Junction City drew an estimated 200 or more people from the city and surrounding areas.
A group calling itself Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development with Open Communications held the informational meeting at the 4-H Senior Citizens Buildings at 1025 S. Spring Valley Road. Prior to its start at 7 p.m., people lined up, starting at the doors and ending well into the parking lot, waiting to sign in and take a seat.
The informational meeting came about because community members heard from rumors and stakeholders that a company was in conversation with the Economic Development Council about possibly building a meat packing plant that would be integrated into the city limits.
Junction City Mayor Jeff Underhill said a private meeting took place between some stakeholders and the company so that they could voice their concerns.
When Trish Giordano, Geary County commissioner, was asked by community members what cattle company was proposing the meat packing plant, she replied that it was “the Footes.”
Foote Cattle Company has feed yards in western Kansas and southwest Nebraska.
Ben Kitchens, who presented PowerPoint slides the group put together for the meeting, said information the group attained led them to believe the project has “been in the works for over a year.”
“When you do something to the magnitude of that that affects the community, it needs a little bit of daylight. It needs community buy-in,” Kitchens said. “This community is made up of a lot of different people, and everybody wants the same thing. We want Junction City to be the best community in the state, and I’m not so certain that was kept forefront with what transpired with the city and county officials.”
Giordano said she only found out about the possibility of the project a few months ago and said no entity has come to the Geary County Commission to present the idea as of yet.
Mickey Fornaro-Dean, director of Junction City/Geary County Economic Development Commission, stated at the meeting that she was under a non-disclosure agreement and wasn’t allowed to say much about the situation. She said private industries the department works with typically do not want any of their plans publicized, so the EDC works with elected officials to attain as much information as possible prior to the point where it must become public.
“It’s respective of contracts that they could be working on, it’s vendors that they might be working with, and you can’t ruin their business by letting things out in the public,” Fornaro-Dean said. “Every company that we work with is under the understanding that we will go to (a certain) line but we won’t step over it until such time as it has to become public.”
Charles Stimatze, who served as host at the meeting, said the possibility of a meat packing plant requires that people weigh quality of life against the monetary gain the plant could provide.
One PowerPoint slide showed a map of the area, with red marking where the group said the meat packing plant may go. The red marked the area of 00000 Taylor Road, just off I-70 Hwy. The property is just west of the current municipal boundary and is two miles or less distance from Junction City Middle School and Spring Valley Elementary School.
Kitchens said the meat packing plant would bring with it a stench, property devaluation, impaired water quality, increased need for social assistance and special services, increased crime rate and devastating impact to schools and hospitals.
“Residents within a 2-to-5-mile radius will not want to have backyard BBQs or their windows open on a nice summer day,” Kitchens said. “Elementary, middle and high school children will have to deal with the smell on a daily basis during the school year.”
Kitchens said that meat packing plants often bring traffic congestion and noise from cattle trucks running constantly. He said the trucks may create wear and tear on bridges, as well as manure pollution. The plant itself, he added, would create air and water pollution.
“Thousands of pounds of solid waste products – bones, blood, skin, intestinal guts, stomach contents, hair, etc. – will be rendered on site, hauled away or dumped on our land and fields,” he said. “It is estimated that each 1,000-pound beef will render 370 pounds of solid waste products.”
Kitchens said waste from meat packing plants could seep into the water supply and pollute it with dangerous chemicals and bacteria after having been dumped and making its way to rivers, streams and lakes, causing dangerous algae blooms and water supply contamination. He mentioned the plant would require a large amount of water each day, requiring costly upkeep to infrastructure.
Kitchens said that poor water quality and quality of life because of the plant could discourage new businesses from coming to the area. Additionally, he said the type of jobs workers have to do and witness at a meat packing plant can cause them to be more violent or increase mental health issues, potentially causing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Deanna Munson, a published researcher who lives in the Junction City area, said she and others built the presentation from research articles the group placed on tables near the entrance that people could look at. Many of the articles are from the Journal of Rural Studies from January of 2000.
“There is no article that we’ve included in this that doesn’t have credible information to it,” Munson said. “I hope we all form our own opinions but based on science.”
After the presentation, Underhill spoke to the attendees on behalf of himself, the city commission and the EDC.
“We don’t want any of this either,” Underhill said, referring to the negative impacts presented. “Right now, we’re not at a point economically where you’re either for this or against this. Right now, we’re just studying and learning and trying to create jobs in Junction City.”
Underhill said a meat packing plant could create 300 jobs, each with a wage of $20-$25 an hour, which he said could prevent migrant workers.
“We’re looking at what could possibly be a state-of-the-art facility that would alleviate some of the smell issues and that sort of thing,” he said. “There are newer technologies being created that could possibly alleviate some of that.”
Munson asked Mike Blaskie, a retired architect from Manhattan, Kansas, to speak at the meeting about the difficulty of designing a meat packing plant that would not exhibit the problems Kitchen addressed in the presentation.
“The pollution issues within a facility like this are extremely hard to deal with,” Blaskie said. “As a matter of fact, in this point of time, no one, I mean no one anywhere, has dealt with them in a manner that had eliminated the air pollution and/or the water pollution. It just can’t be done.”
He said exhaust and filter systems can help but do not eliminate the issues.
“The impact of these systems on the quality of air that is released from the building is pretty darn negligible,” he said. “I can guarantee you that three or four years after a plant like this is in business, you’ll all agree with me.”
Although he said he is not against meat packing plants, he said to put one in an urban area is “ridiculous,” especially with schools within a three-mile radius of the proposed location.
Blaskie said he spoke with four communities that had meat packing plants built over the past few years. He said every person he spoke to told him the first thing they heard from the government was that the latest and greatest technology would be used to deal with pollution and other issues. He said in no case did they end up with a plant that did not have all of the problems discussed in the presentation.
Giordano said she lives within two miles of the proposed location of the plant and said she believes the new technologies are worth looking into, however, she would ultimately do what is best for the community.
“I am not going to allow anything that would devalue your home or mine, but I feel our due diligence is to research,” Giordano said. “What I’ve been told is there are new technologies out there. Are they the best? I don’t know. I think it’s something we need to look at.”
Giordano said at the meeting that she knew of a meat packing plant in Toppenish, Washington, that slaughters 1,500 head of cattle per day, and she spoke to police officers in the area who told her there is a smell that’s not pungent and when they are burning something, it smells like Kentucky Fried Chicken.
“I ran in order to represent you,” Giordano said. “I feel that we need to investigate, but I don’t want anything that they explained (in the presentation) in my neighborhood.”
In response to community members asking members of the EDC to speak, Mark Powers, chairman for the Economic Development Council, said the EDC is exploring the option of the meat packing plant. He said he didn’t think the meeting was the place to explain further because the meeting was “kind of like a lynch mob.”
“I can tell you that most the information that you heard tonight is not really accurate,” Powers said. “When you go after any business, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a harvesting center or a Best Buy, they don’t want that information out until they’re ready to start, and no matter what the business is, they’re all that way. It’s how economic development works.”
He said the project is in a preliminary phase and many economic development projects take several years of planning before the public knows.
“We have to do our due diligence, because they have private issues, whether its contracts, whether its research that they’re doing or whatever that they are not at liberty to talk about because it could endanger their business,” Fornaro-Dean said. “And they’re also checking us out, so it is not a given one way or the other, folks. We’re just trying to examine all sides, see what the opportunity would be, take it to our elected officials, at which time publicly, they would have to bring it out, and it would have to come out in the public. This is all very premature.”
“This is so premature right now,” Powers said in agreement after Fornaro-Dean finished speaking.
In response to Powers’ comment that much of the information presented was inaccurate, Blaskie invited the Economic Development Council and anyone else to come speak to him and see where the research originated. Powers did not say anything in response.
Giordano said she doesn’t know that any property has been bought yet, but just that people have been investigating. Additionally, she said there are many ways to stop the plant from going in if it moves forward and the community doesn’t want it.
She explained the community could protest the city’s annexation of the property. She said if the city annexes it, the property, which is currently categorized as agricultural, would automatically change to residential. Then the city would have to change it to an industrial categorization, an action which the community could also protest.
Multiple members of the crowd asked about whether the Footes were present and said they wanted to hear information from the Footes and those associated with the company which is proposing the meat packing plant.
No one from Foote Cattle Company appeared to be at the meeting. The Junction City Union attempted to reach Foote Cattle Company during the week of the meeting. The editor did successfully reach Foote Cattle Company by phone, however the company hung up the phone as the editor introduced herself as The Junction City Union and attempted to explain the reason for calling.
Giordano said Wednesday that she hopes the meeting Tuesday helped to dispel rumors that the elected officials were trying to push the infrastructure through. She said she believed the meeting was premature, but she was glad so many people were there and involved in major decisions.
“Everyone has legitimate concerns,” she said. “I believe that the elected officials will listen to their community.”
Underhill said if anything does come to fruition, the city officials plan to have meeting similar to Tuesday’s meeting to educate people further, but he said they aren’t currently at that point.
“I thought the meeting all in all went well,” he said Wednesday. “People got to express their concerns and we were there as city officials to listen.”
Stimatze at the meeting suggested that people attend city and county commission meetings and speak to the elected officials about the issue going forward.
