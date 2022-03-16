Desree Pettera, community member, spoke against the proposed meatpacking plant at the Junction City Commission meeting Tuesday. She said she lives right around the proposed location and that the plant would be detrimental to the surrounding area.
Pettera said she used to work in the water well business in another state. She said when the water table drops, there is no replenishing the water wells. She said the meatpacking plant will take so much water that it could threaten the existence of the bodies of water Junction City relies on.
“You don’t have the capacity for it,” she said. “That’s my background. I know water. I’ve worked out in the field. I know what’s happened to the water tables, and if you think it can’t happen here; it’ll happen.”
Pettera said the usage of the amount of water the plant will need will affect Milford Lake, nearby rivers and the entire area’s water supply. She said wastewater disposal will pose another large issue and disposing it onto fields can stink up the area.
She said creating better infrastructure for water and wastewater in order to bring the businesses in would cost the city many thousands of dollars.
“I don’t understand why anybody on the city commission would even want to try and conquer something as massive as a slaughterhouse and what it’ll do to this area,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.