The evening of April 23 was full of dancing, toe tapping and sharing memories of younger years for those attending the Aging Well benefit concert by the King Midas Band. Just shy of $10,000 was raised for the project.
“We can’t thank the community enough for the support of Aging Well. The night was full of great music and sharing about the benefits of the new senior living campus,” shared LaDonna Junghans, board co-chairman. “One attendee even remembered that King Midas played at his senior prom!”
Proceeds from Saturday’s concert got the volunteer Board of Directors and advocate group one step closer to reaching their $3.5 million goal. Phase 1 of the plan for Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus includes building three small homes that will provide skilled nursing services and an additional home providing assisted living services. Phase 2 will include independent housing options, a clubhouse and other opportunities to incorporate supportive services.
The campus will be built on donated land located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Hwy 77 and Hwy 18. The culture of the campus will be centered around purpose, empowerment and providing honorable care. Aging Well is a community-based, non-profit organization.
“We want to thank all of our sponsors who made this event possible,” Junghans said.
Sponsors of the event were Central National Bank, Jim Clark Auto, Shop Quik Stores, Junghans Liquor, R2B4 Bamlage Family Foundation, Crites Real Estate, Kollhoff Pharmacy, Geary Grain, Homefront Real Estate Group, Howie’s Trash, J. Caleb Bradley Ameriprise, LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, Lisa Eickholt HR Consultant and Scarff Enterprises.
“We especially want to thank Roxie and Ken Johnston who were instrumental in the planning this event,” Junghans said. “Roxie is one of our passionate volunteers on our advocacy and fundraising group. This group has worked hard and is so dedicated to raising the funds needed to begin construction for the new senior campus. We are forever grateful.”
To learn more about Aging Well and the tax deductible giving opportunities, go to www.agingwellseniorliving.com or visit with any board member or advocate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.