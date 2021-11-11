Junction City Main Street and the Junction City Military Affairs Committee are holding a competition with the goal of creating a fiberglass statue that represents the character, color, history and future of the community.
The competition is patterned after this past summer’s Junction City Main Street competition to create the new organization’s logo. Of 44 entries, three were selected as finalists and during the month of August, and the community voted to select a winning logo from those three entries.
During the month of November, artists, designers and all creative people are invited to design and propose a statue that can become part of the Junction City landscape. Entries should be readily recognizable as capturing some aspect of Junction City. One example discussed by the committee was creating a “GI Jay” that could capture both the military and high school popular Blue Jay mascot.
Those submitting concepts may consider literal or abstract representations and should provide a short narrative explaining their idea and why it would be a good fit for the community. The design chosen will be recreated in a mold on a city sidewalk, so artists should be careful to create a design that will not impede business operation and pedestrian movement as it is created.
The committee expects to select two or three final concepts to be voted on by the Junction City community. The committee could determine no submission fits what is desired and end the competition or re-issue a solicitation. Each artist of the works to be voted on by the public will receive $200 and the winning artist will receive one of the statues to keep or paint to be added to the community set of statues. The community vote is expected to occur in December, concluding on Dec. 27.
The winning design will need to be made into a 1x1 foot replica for molding preparation before Jan. 17. The committee will review costs associated with building the model and reimburse the artist for reasonable expenses.
The selected design may be cast into multiple fiberglass statues for painting by selected and invited artists. Five to 10 statues will stay with Junction City Main Street and be placed at prominent downtown locations. The other statues, either painted or with a base ready for painting, will be available for businesses and organizations to purchase as a fundraising effort, with proceeds directed to a local non-profit.
Submissions are due by midnight Nov. 30 via email with Mascot Statue on the subject line to junctioncitymainstreet@gmail.com. All submissions selected for community voting become the property of Junction City Main Street.
Entries should be submitted showing the proposed statue in a single color with no design scheme. Each entry should include three separate drawings that show the front, back and side of the proposed statue with sufficient detail to visualize how the finished statue would look.
The statues will be 3-5 feet, so residents and visitors can take souvenir photographs or selfies. Entries can be serious, whimsical, cartoon-like, historically accurate or abstract.
Participants can submit up to two entries, and should provide a short paragraph with each, describing the proposal and the logic behind the submitted design.
Entries should capture a significant aspect of Junction City. Ideas could include Junction City and the region’s frontier and cavalry trooper history; founding at the confluence of two rivers; strong and patriotic connection to the military and the Big Red One, 1st Infantry Division; geographic location in the Flint Hills and connection to outdoors and outdoor activities; the high school mascot the Blue Jay; population ethnic diversity and the youth or a focus on the future and how things are going to be different going forward.
The planning committee reserves the right to adapt the design for voting or molding purposes while maintaining the integrity of the submitted concept and design. Any modifications or changes will be with the approval of the designer.
All works submitted must be the original creation of the entrant. Works must not be plagiarized from existing material or purchased.
Contact junctioncitymainstreet@gmail.com with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.