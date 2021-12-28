Two community members made public comments during the last Junction City Commission meeting on two hot button issues: a proposed meatpacking plant and the water plant flooding earlier this month.
Kelsey Mann, of Liberty Hall Road, said she and her husband recently purchased the seven acres they live on now partially because they cannot afford city taxes. She told the commission she is concerned about her children’s quality of life because the proposed location of a meatpacking plant is less than a mile from their new home.
“We feel blindsided because you’ve been working on this project for about a year,” she said. “I am very upset because this is going to affect my kids’ quality of life, it’s going to cost the city a ridiculous amount of money and potentially make us residents of the city, which is exactly what we did not want to do.”
Mann said every neighbor she has spoken to is “100% against this,” but they feel that their elected officials are not looking out for them.
“You have signed a NDA (non-disclosure agreement) to protect this company, but your job is to represent us citizens,” she said.
She asked the commission what steps she can take to stop the meatpacking plant, who is protecting the citizens and where the city is in bringing the business to the city.
Mayor Jeff Underhill said he would speak on the issue because he has known about the proposed meat packing plant for longer than any of the other commissioners and most citizens.
“Nothing is coming to town yet. Nothing could still come to town,” he said. “We are doing our due diligence on behalf of the community and citizens and the neighbors too.”
Underhill said he doesn’t want a “smelly slaughterhouse” either, but it is the commissioners’ job to look at options to grow the community.
“We’re not at the point where we’re announcing or we’re bringing the slaughterhouse or anything like that,” he said. “We’re just doing due diligence to see are there other opportunities for growth in Junction City.”
Underhill said the meatpacking plant could bring 300 jobs to the area but the economic development project is moving slowly because they are researching and “looking out for people.”
“It needs to not smell, which I believe is the stance of everybody up here and everybody working on this project,” he said.
Blanchard Brown, of Tall Grass Drive, then commented on the city engineering and the water issue.
Brown said he has been in the area for around 15 years and used to work with the city from 2014 to 2018 as an engineering technician. In his position, he worked underneath the city engineer and assistant city engineer, positions he said do not exist anymore. He said his responsibilities were to be a liaison for projects within the city, maintenance and the water treatment plant.
Brown said a previous city employee said it costs about $500,000 a year to hire Kaw Valley Engineering to run the engineering aspects of the city. Brown said by hiring a city engineer and engineer technician, the city could save around $360,000 a year.
Later in the meeting, City Manager Allen Dinkel said in response that the city commission approved the decision to use Kaw Valley Engineering and said without hiring a firm, there are additional costs involved than just the two positions Brown mentioned, so the savings estimate Brown made is inaccurate.
Brown said during public comment that because Dinkel is not an engineer, he cannot collaborate with other engineers about what needs done.
“The (water) plant has flooded before,” Brown said. “I mentioned that the plant will flood again, and I was laughed at. I was laughed at in those meetings because there was no way it was going to flood again. And it did. Five years later, it flooded.”
Brown said he is tired of bad leadership from Dinkel and said Dinkel acts like a dictator and not a leader. He also stated that Dinkel is responsible for the water plant flooding because he makes the final decisions for the city.
“I’m asking for immediate resignation from Mr. Dinkel,” Brown said to the city commissioners at the meeting. “If Mr. Dinkel does not resign by the next city council meeting, I’m asking you guys to do your due diligence and vote amongst yourselves to have him removed as the city manager.”
In response to Browns comments, Dinkel explained later in the meeting that the decisions on the water plant and who runs it are voted on by the city commission. Additionally, the water plant is in phase two of improvements which started long before the water plant flooded this month.
Underhill said if it weren’t for Dinkel and his staff’s quick work after the water plant flooded, the city may not have had clean water for a much longer amount of time. He commended Dinkel and his staff for their work at the meeting.
