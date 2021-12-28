Two community members attended the Dec. 27 county commission meeting to voice their opinions on the proposed meatpacking plant that has been a hot issue since people learned about the potential of one going in just west of Junction City.
Robin Mollhagen, who said he lives near the proposed site, said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting that slaughterhouses bring in “trashy people” and brings down the value of the city and county.
“I don’t know how many of you have been around feed lots or cattle yards or processing plants, but when it gets wet, they stink to high heaven,” he said. “I realize there are people higher up that don’t care about our towns and our counties, but since I am a resident, and I’m not that far away from the proposal site, I do not want it.”
James Kelly said he has lived in the area for 30 years and doesn’t want to smell a slaughterhouse nearby. He also said he talked to multiple people who work at meatpacking plants who said no one working there is happy with their jobs.
“I believe what they say because the turnover (rate) is unreal,” he said.
Mollhagen asked why the company (Foote Cattle Company) won’t build the plant on their own properties. Commission Chair Trish Giordano said she heard it may be because of the need for water. Mollhagen commented that may create issues with the city’s water and sewage.
Giordano said no one has yet presented anything about the slaughterhouse to the county commission. She said as of last week, no land was yet purchased, and the company was only talking to landowners.
“I guess there is new technology out there. … I’m not convinced either,” she said. “He’s not even told us what technology he is wanting to use or what exactly he is doing.”
Alex Tyson, county commissioner said until the issue is brought before the county commission, there is nothing they can do about it.
“Until we know more, its our job to encourage our city partners to do their due diligence as far as looking for new industries and things like that, but until we see and understand what’s going on and have that come across our desk and we start to really dive into it, there’s nothing that we can really do or say,” he said.
Tyson said he has a child with asthma and doesn’t live very far from the proposed location of the slaughterhouse, so he has concerns about the idea as well. He said when the county commission does learn more, it will be important for the commissioners to be as transparent with people as possible.
Giordano said a public hearing would have to occur for the Junction City Commission to change the land designation to industry if it annexes the property, so people could become involved to stop it from happening through methods like petitions.
Keith Ascher stated at the meeting that he is not in favor of the proposed meatpacking plant and said he believes there are different industries the city could bring in that would be more conducive to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.