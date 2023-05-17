The new mural on 10th Street accomplished what mural artist Mindy Allen set out to do -- it brought the community together to beautify a portion of the downtown in great need of it.
“It was really fun,” said Claire Briemann, 8, one of the youngest painters who helped out in the project.
“It’s a lot better than what it looked like before -- just a blank wall,” said Cheryl Sims, another volunteer.
Allen said the project had quite a few people stopping by throughout Saturday to help. Most painted for an hour or two, but a couple stayed all day. Between people donating their time and the resources donated it was a real labor of love.
“It’s was amazing how the community came together to create it together,” said Stephanie Twiltty, who also volunteered to help.
“I wanted to create a work of art that every can be proud of,” Allen said, explaining the theme of the mural, which started with a design, she then painted the outline, and volunteers filled in the rest.
Depending on the design, a mural like the one painted Saturday can cost anywhere from $2,000 to $12,000. The paint alone cost about $600, and that was using paint leftover from other projects, discounted paint and utilizing donations from both individuals and a few well established businesses.
“I’ve wanted to do a community for some time,” Allen said. “I thought it would be fun to do something the entire community could be a part of. I didn’t want to invite any specific group, leave it so that just anyone in the community could show up to help, because it takes all kinds of people to make a community.”
Allen is know for other murals, including one at the police, station, Spin-On Studio, Hess & Sons, and Kay’s Beauty Shop.
“I just like to paint,” she said, adding that she got started by painting murals in bedrooms for her family and that grew into an exterior mural business when she moved here to Junction City a couple years ago. Now she paints murals all over the state and in nearby states too. One project usually takes one to two weeks to paint.
