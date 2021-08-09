A community open house took place Thursday for a project that aims to revitalize some of Junction City’s brownfields near the intersection of Grant Avenue and Washington Street.
Landscape Architect Wendy Van Duyne of Stantec led the discussion Thursday night.
Van Duyne said she has been working with the Flint Hills Regional Council to administer an EPA brownfield grant the council had acquired in 2018.
“As a part of that grant we can work with various communities throughout the Flint Hills on various planning studies,” she said. “The City Of Junction City was interested in working with Geary County planners to look at an area near the intersection of Grant and Washington.”
Van Duyne said the hope was to “build on two brownfields in the area and think about ways in which those property owners could perhaps redevelop their properties and spread some revitalization throughout the area.”
Van Duyne said she and the city had been working on the study since last autumn.
“We’ve been working not only with the property owners within the study area, but we’ve been working with a steering committee that consists of representatives from the city, the county, from the Chamber of Commerce, and from the downtown association so we can really get some diverse perspectives in terms of not only how these two specific properties can be redeveloped but then also how that caries over into some of the other areas of Junction City,” she said.
Van Duyne said the study was almost completed and would be wrapped up within the space of a few months.
The study has examined how these sites currently operate and included a market analysis.
The open house Thursday was meant to gather information on what might best suit the project.
“Whatever we do within this intersection near Washington and Grant should complement what’s going on downtown,” Van Duyne said. “When we think about planning, we want these different areas to complement each other and almost act as nodes throughout the community and encourage people to explore, to go downtown and maybe up near the river and then out to Milford and out to Bramlage Park and explore some of the trails throughout the area.”
About 40 people showed up to the open house Thursday, according to City Manager Allen Dinkel.
Dinkel said he believed the project was headed in the right direction.
“I think there’s a lot of enthusiasm to redevelop that area,” he said. “How it’s going to be financially done is going to be the question.”
He said he believed the opportunity to make positive changes in the area had generated a lot of enthusiasm, but he was unsure what would ultimately come of the project.
“Anytime you can clean things up and they can look good, everybody likes that,” Dinkel said. “The question is going to be how does it get done.”
Another open house is expected to take place in September, though an exact date has not yet been set.
