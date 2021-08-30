Geary Community Hospital does not presently require employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in order to work there.
Members of the GCH Board of Trustees discussed the possibility of putting a vaccination requirement in place, now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval.
Dr. John Kovac believes the hospital should put a vaccine requirement in place for GCH employees.
“Now that COVID is here, and that the Pfizer (vaccine) has been totally approved (by the FDA), I think that we should go straight ahead and say, no jab, no job,” he said.
According to Kovac, about 70 percent of GCH staff is vaccinated against COVID-19 at this time.
“That’s 30 percent of them that are at risk,” he said. “Are we willing to put those people up before the firing squad or whatever you want to call this COVID thing? This morning in the news about Israel — Israel has the highest rate of vaccination in a world — 80 percent of their people. Two months ago, they had zero cases of COVID. So they said, ‘great, we’ve got it beat, so they opened up everything, they took away the mask mandate.”
According to Kovac, Israel eased up on its restrictions and vaccine requirements which led to a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“And this morning, they had 9,831 cases, and 670 COVID patients in the hospital,” he said. “It’s not going away. So are we going to do it? The argument was, we can’t afford to have people quitting their job here because we require them to get the vaccine. My question is, where the hell are they going to go? Because everybody else is saying they’ve got to have the vaccine too. They can’t go to Via Christie to work because there’s a vaccine mandate there. They’re going to drive all the way to Salina? I don’t think so.”
Kovac said he believed it was only a matter of time before other hospitals adopted vaccine mandates as well. He said he felt it was a liability issue for the hospital if they did not put a vaccine mandate in place.
Dr. Anwar Khoury disagreed with the notion of a vaccine mandate.
He said the vaccine was not the only way to keep COVID-19 from infecting staff and patients, citing GCH’s current mask policy. Khoury said he believes requiring unvaccinated employees to wear masks is enough.
“Masking is probably as important … If you don’t want to take the vaccine, you get masked,” he said.
Khoury said he believes receiving the vaccine is a personal choice and said it was still possible to catch and transmit the delta variant of the virus even while fully vaccinated. The vaccine lessens the severity of the disease and almost always prevents people from dying of COVID-19, but it does not always stop people from catching it.
“You can still transmit the disease,” Khoury said.
“It will keep you out of the hospital, it will keep you from dying,” Kovac said.
Khoury said there were some employees at GCH who were skeptical of the vaccine.
“Those are the people that need to be gone if they can’t follow the science,” Kovac said.
“People have choices they make,” Khoury said.
“They don’t have a choice to make other people and society ill,” Kovac said.
Board member Theresa Bramlage suggested she and her fellow trustees look into what other hospitals have in place in terms of vaccine requirements for staff before making any decisions.
