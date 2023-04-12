Commissioners approved several capital improvement as part of a work session within the March 27 meeting for a total of $402,000 in projects.

Finance Director Tami Robison reported almost $5.2 million available in cash balances,  $1.5 million that is set aside for approved projects, leaving an unencumbered cash balance of $3.6 million, and about $3 million is set of that (not including reserves) is set aside for projected projects.