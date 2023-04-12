Commissioners approved several capital improvement as part of a work session within the March 27 meeting for a total of $402,000 in projects.
Finance Director Tami Robison reported almost $5.2 million available in cash balances, $1.5 million that is set aside for approved projects, leaving an unencumbered cash balance of $3.6 million, and about $3 million is set of that (not including reserves) is set aside for projected projects.
Commissioners approved the following to be spent out of capital outlay:
* $35,000 for the HMA parking leases for property for RWD No. 4’s stock pile
* $45,500 for the public works building shop and office door replacement
* $190,000 for a one-ton pick-up with a hydraulic dump bed for public works
* $20,000 for masonry wall repair on the north side of the Emergency Management building.
* $24,000 for insulation for the Emergency Management building
* $15,000 for exterior painting at the Emergency Management building.
* $6,000 for concrete and handrail replacement at the Health Department building.
* $72,000 for roof replacement of the Fairgrounds Beef Barn.
Commissioners also discussed plumbing issues and other needs at the jail and the cost of those repairs, which are significant enough that they could do a bond project to pay for it. However, commissioners said the bonds on the jail haven’t yet been paid off, though they are callable on Aug. 1, which the PBC has the funds to pay off early, and these funds could also be used toward a new bond.
According to the official minutes of the Geary County Commission meeting:
— Commissioner Keith Ascher reported he attended the meeting of the Geary County Republicans and talked to Sen. Jeff Longbine about several issues.
— Commissioners approved an update to the separation policy for county employees.
— Ascher asked about cyber security. HR Director Crystal Malchose said she would bring information about testing cyber security at at upcoming meeting.
– Malchose gave an update on more calls she received from auditors, stated an intercom has been installed but is missing parts.
– Commissioners approved purchasing a recruitment software package for $21,000 that goes with the payroll software that the county uses.
– Commissioners went into executive session with Robison to discuss legal matters. Robison also reported on the audit.
– In meeting with the Public Building Commission, commissioners approved a supplemental lease between the county and the PBC, discussed selling $17 million of accounts receivable (of which only about $4 million is collectable) from the hospital to a third party for collection.
– Commissioners approved a charter resolution for financing for an improvement project in Sewer District No. 4.
– Commissioners discussed improvements and other matters related to the 4-H Senior Building with the building committee responsible for that building.
– Commissioners met with county department heads and heard updates from each department.
– On other meetings and upcoming events:
• Commissioner Trish Giordano said the county received an invitation to the community partner awards on April 4.
• Commissioners Ascher and Alex Tyson are planning to go to a welcome on Fort Riley for Gen. Poppas.
• Commissioner Giordano is having a small group meeting with the Flint Hills Council to discuss how to get more communities involved.
• Commissioner Giordan attended the CVB strategic planning meeting in which they worked on a a mission statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.