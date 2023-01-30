The county is still working on a complicated financial situation that it discovered after receiving its 2021 audit report.
These issues included a voided check to the county for roughly $2.7 million in COVID-19 relief funds and 24 outside accounts, 18 of which county officials had not known existed.
No signs of theft or illegal activity were discovered during the audit report, according to Commissioner Trish Giordano, but instead a lack of oversight.
“We do not think anyone was stealing,” Giordano said. “It was just sloppy with little oversight. (Finance Officer) Tami (Robinson) and the new auditor found no red flags.”
Robinson said the $2.7 million check was written to the county in December 2020 to reimburse Geary County Sheriff’s Office employee salaries.
“It was not deposited back into the County account, never cleared the bank and the check was held at the county office,” she said. “The check was voided at the end of 2021 and the funds were transferred to a capital fund to be used towards the radio project which was also an eligible use of COVID funds.”
Robinson said the county had contacted the state to amend its final report in which it documented its use of COVID-19 funds. The county will not need to reimburse any of the roughly $2.7 million in funds.
“The request was approved, and the report was amended in September 2022 to reflect the money was used for the radio project in lieu of original salary reimbursement that was reported,” she said. “The report was accepted by the state, and we were not required to return any funds.”
Robinson said the county was working to keep this from happening again.
“This was caused by a lack of internal control processes and administrative oversight,” she said. “We are working on both areas to ensure this same type of situation does not occur again. Since I was not on staff at the time, I cannot give a definitive reason as to why or how it happened. I have had conversations with other key staff members and based on those, it appears it was due to a miscommunication between the previous audit firm and the county staff.”
The county is also working through the situation with the outside accounts. Robinson said the accounts have been reviewed and the county is working through the closure of “all accounts that do not have specific authority to be held outside the County.”
According to Robinson, a county allowing such outside accounts is not typical.
“It is not a standard practice to hold accounts outside the County’s control unless they have specific statutory authority to do so,” she said. “The current elected officials this affected did not set up these accounts. Those actions took place by previous elected officials and the practice has continued by operating as it had been done in the past.”
Robinson said she does not have an answer as to why this was not addressed prior to the 2020 audit.
“I cannot answer as to why this was not addressed by the previous administration or the previous auditor nor as to why the previous auditor did not pick all these accounts up on the audit report,” she said.
Robinson said the county has changed auditors and are working to improve its internal controls and oversight.
“Because we identified these issues, we are working to put policies and controls in place to prevent it going forward,” she said.
