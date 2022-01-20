The Geary County Commission unanimously voted that Commissioner Alex Tyson serve as chair of the commission for the 2022 year. The commissioners kept their appointments to boards and committees the same as the previous year.
Commissioner Trish Giordano, who was chair in 2021, is now serving as vice chair. Commissioner Keith Ascher will serve as secretary. Initially, Ascher moved that Giordano continue as chair, but after discussion between them at the meeting, the commissioners voted that Tyson should now hold the designation.
“(Tyson’s) got a lot of energy and will do a great job in that position,” Giordano said. “I think he’ll bring a very different perspective than some of the past chairs, with him being younger than typical chairs and having military experience. I think he’s got a lot of good ideas and wants to do what’s best for the community.”
Tyson said he hopes to bring understanding and enthusiasm to his role of chair. His goals for 2022 are to make sure the commission is fiscally responsible with taxes, continuing to work on roads and bridges in the county and recruiting and retaining staff for the county. Additionally, he said a goal the commission has is partnering with city officials to help bring industry to and increase quality of life in the county.
“This as well as plans to help my fellow commissioners to achieve their goals,” he said. “We all have different things we want to do but it’s important to listen and work together.”
Tyson encourages people to call or email elected officials to ask questions and to attend meetings to keep updated on county happenings. As a resident of the county, Tyson said he focusses on making the county better, and he is excited for what 2022 holds.
“We have hurdles, but if we put our best foot forward and start to really understand each other, we can move forward,” he said.
Giordano said one of the commissioners’ main goals this year is to focus on Geary Community Hospital. Additionally, the county will be redistricting this year.
“There’s a lot of great things going on throughout the whole county, and I look forward to serving it next year,” she said. “I’m excited to see our county grow.”
With the pandemic still lingering on, Ascher said the county will continue to be cautious. Goals he sees for the year include distributing COVID relief dollars in a fair and equitable way and continuing to minimize the burden on taxpayers while providing the best services the county can under its budget constraints. He added that helping Geary Community Hospital to succeed is on all three commissioner’s list.
Tyson is appointed to the Military Affairs Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee, ATA Bus Committee and Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Board for the year. He is also the alternate contact for the Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Giordano is appointed to the Economic Development Commission, Risk Management Committee, Flint Hills Regional Council, Heartland Works Board and serves as the commission representative to the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees.
Ascher is appointed to the Public Building Commission, Solid Waste Management Planning Committee, North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center Board and Metropolitan Planning Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.