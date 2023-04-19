Desree Pettera addressed the Geary County Commission during public comment at the commission’s April 10 meeting. She asked if there was an update on the slaughterhouse project.
Commissioner Trish Giordano said she had heard no updates on the slaughterhouse, aside from rumors.
“That’s all we’ve gotten,” Giordano said. “I’ve not seen anything in writing.”
Pettera also asked about the new interchange, which she feels is not a good thing and which she said many local people do not support.
“Is that what you want out there?” Pettera asked.
“I would like for our community to grow,” Giordano said.
“I think the interchange is important for not only our community, but it also opens up Chapman to some opportunities to grow,” Commissioner Alex Tyson said.
He talked about some of the county’s aging infrastructure, including pot holes on a bridge where the interchange is expected to be put in that are visible on Google Earth.
“I’m not sure what the interchange will bring, but if we’re talking about in terms of infrastructure and fixing our bridges and giving us opportunity for growth, you can’t knock that,” Tyson said. “Now, in terms of the slaughterhouse — I think I said this before — you want jobs, you want people to have high-wage paying jobs. I’m not sure what all that looks like coming from an operation of that calibre.”
He said he didn’t know enough about the project to know what all it would bring to the county.
“I don’t know what the ins and outs of their operation looks like,” Tyson said. “We have to be open to the mindset, but we have to be smart as well, right? We have to be smart about what’s coming in here and how it could affect our way of life.”
He said he shared community members’ concerns about smells, air pollution and the local water system’s ability to hold up.
“First, we’ve got to make sure we have the infrastructure,” he said.
Tyson said he was happy to accept help from the State of Kansas to fix local infrastructure, including the interchange.
Pettera asked the county to consider why so many people were against the interchange.
“I see where it’s probably needed,” she said. “Fine and dandy — but don’t take away my rural life.”
Pettera was adamant about the slaughterhouse, saying many community members were against it. She asked the county to promote the addition of the interchange without tying it in to the slaughterhouse.
“Tell us what your options are out there,” she said. “Give us another opportunity — not something that so many of the people don’t want.”
Tyson said that while many people have associated the interchange with the prospective slaughterhouse, he sees the interchange as a project for “the betterment of our community, not for what everybody wants to throw in there which is the slaughterhouse.”
Pettera asked if other projects had been considered for the site.
Tyson said that he personally came to Junction City from metropolitan areas and so saw the value in growth and adding new businesses.
“I’m not opposed to growth,” he said. “I think that’s the scary thing is, if you live out west or in a rural community, you don’t want a lot of growth happening because that’s the way of life out there.”
Tyson said the possible air pollution was a concern for him personally because one of his sons has severe asthma.
Giordano said she lived in the area that would be impacted by the slaughterhouse and would fight against anything that would be bad for the community.
Tyson added that he understood the frustration with the little amount of information available about the project.
“I respect you guys’ stance on it,” he said.
Pettera also said she was concerned that the slaughterhouse, if it came to Geary County, might bring less-than-desirable immigrant workers to the community. She said Somalian immigrants work in slaughterhouses in other parts of the state. She added she and a group of people from Geary County toured a slaughterhouse in Emporia and heard about problems there. According to Pettera, there was a tuberculosis outbreak associated with immigrant workers at the slaughterhouse.
Pettera said as far as she could tell, the jobs at the slaughterhouse would not be all that well-paying.
“What they’re going to make on the kill floor is $26,000 a year,” she said. “When I looked at Junction City’s median wage rate was, it was around I think $36,000. So if we’re going to add that many jobs, to me it doesn’t look like it’s going to benefit our community.”
She was concerned about the logistics of the slaughterhouse as well, expressing worry about the water supply — both the ability of local resources to supply the slaughterhouse with water and the possibility of local water sources being contaminated.
“It will destroy the town,” she said. “You aren’t going to have anybody wanting to live here. We won’t — I wouldn’t. We probably won’t be here. We could care less. I don’t want to live that close to something like that. There’s too many problems when you bring illegals in. I hate to say that, you know. If you come in legally, fine. No problem. You’re ready to acclimate to our way of life, that’s fine. But don’t bring someone in here who doesn’t respect our way of life. It’s our country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.