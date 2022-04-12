Windy...strong thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph..
The Geary County Commission plans to discuss the proposal for an RV Park and storage north of Junction City at its next meeting Monday.
Commission Chair Alex Tyson said the Metropolitan Planning Commission initially recommended the request be denied, but Troy Livingston, Planning and Zoning director, attained more information from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment since then and has recommended that the MPC review the proposal again before it comes to the commission for a vote.
At the Geary County Commission meeting last week, Tyson and Commissioner Trish Giordano discussed the matter before agreeing to wait to make any decisions until Commissioner Keith Ascher could be present. Ascher was not at that meeting.
Tyson said all three commissioners should be present at the April 18 meeting, so they plan to discuss the matter then.
