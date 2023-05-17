The Geary County Commission is taking control of county finances after the May 8 adoption of a resolution that will consolidate county accounts payable and payroll under the county finance office and Human Resources department.
“I think it’s probably a wise move at this point in time,” County Commission Chair Keith Ascher said. “Another thing is that this way there can be no finger pointing between the different offices … From that standpoint, I’m ok with it.”
“It is our responsibility,” Commissioner Trish Giordano said. “The money in this county is our responsibility. We are required and responsible for the bills. When it is under another elected official which we have no control over, that’s where some problems have been caused and that’s where some things have been done. And I take my responsibility as far as being efficient with our taxpayer money serious and I feel that the person in charge of that money should be us along with a department head that we have control over as far as oversight. And until (Finance Director Tami Robinson) got here, I did not feel like I had a thumb on any of the finances here at all. And I’ve learned so much in the last year and there’s a lot of things that we need to improve on.”
Giordano said she believed the change would improve the county’s situation “tenfold.”
Commissioner Alex Tyson was also in favor of the change and believed it would alleviate some of the problems of the past few years.
“We know that this stuff gets out to the public, we know the situations that we’ve had financially has not been kept a secret,” he said. “I don’t want to go back and dwell on the past. However, that’s what we were known for.”
Tyson said mistakes by the county cost taxpayers money and had, in the past, resulted in employees being roped into bad situations.
“We have employees who can get hemmed up in some of these situations that have occurred and it may not have even been their fault,” he said. “We need constituents and taxpayers to understand that moving in this direction there will be a clear, set plan put in place.”
Giordano added that the county commission has no say over what other elected officials do in their respective offices.
“When somebody who is an elected official is in charge of a duty that we are responsible for, I have a problem with that,” she said. “And it has been a problem for years and so I think in doing this — we’re not just doing it to do it. We’re doing it to improve the way we can do our job and our responsibilities that have been set by the state.”
Robinson told the commission the system would not be perfect.
“There is human error,” she said. “To tell you that there’s going to be a perfect system and no one is ever going to make a mistake is just — that’s not something I can sit here and say because we all have human error. I would like to say we are going to minimize everything that is happening.”
She said her office would work to identify things the county had done in the past that would no longer work and make improvements.
“We all make mistakes,” Giordano said. “Everyone in this room makes mistakes, but if there’s going to be a process that you’re doing that isn’t working, you hand it to the board (of commissioners) and we can request that you change that. If it’s under an elected official, we can request it — they don’t have to answer to that and so that’s the issue.”
Robinson said resolution would not mean her office has access to confidential employee information.
“The thing that’s important to note with HR is, there are confidential matters that need to stay within HR,” she said. “That is not stuff that I’ll be involved with. I won’t be involved with (workman’s) comp, I won’t be involved with disciplinary actions, because there’s no reason for me to be a part of those situations. They’re confidential, they’re part of employee files. It doesn’t concern me. The parts that concern me with HR is our compliance and our processes — ensuring that we’re getting all the things done and things that are happening in the HR office that affects other departments or other offices, that they understand those processes and things aren’t missed because of that.”
She acknowledged what Asher said about finger pointing between county departments.
“That’s where I think this is going to unify a lot of things,” Robinson said.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of adopting the resolution that will consolidate county funds.
