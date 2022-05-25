The Geary County Commission and Geary County Schools Board of Education held a joint meeting Monday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House to discuss area updates.
The Junction City Commission planned to join the forum, but because there were only three commissioners present, Britain Stites, city attorney, said they could not participate in the forum. The three commissioners who attended – Jeff Underhill, Ronna Larson and Nate Butler – sat back as the other two entities discussed current projects.
City Manager Allen Dinkel provided a short update on the K-18 Roundabout construction, stating that it was near completion. Ray Ibarra, director of Public Works, said the roundabout is between 85-90% complete. Currently there are no plans to place anything in the middle of the roundabout, but a few members of the BOE suggested potentially placing landscaping or something pleasant to look at in the middle.
While speaking about the aesthetics of the town, Dr. Jason Butler, BOE member, presented an idea for added landscaping to both sides of Grant Avenue to hide dilapidated buildings. He suggested the road be renamed, as well, to take away the old reputation the street has.
“Then when you’re leaving Fort Riley, there is no longer with historically nasty Grant Avenue that people kind of have in their minds, but it’s a beautiful, landscaped area that is a greenspace that the community views as a positive entrance, rather than this negative one that was created over 50 years,” he said.
County commissioners Alex Tyson and Trish Giordano provided updates on childcare and the hospital.
Giordano said in the last few months, the lack of childcare has gotten worse. At the last joint meeting, she said the percentage of childcare needs being met in the county was at 27%. Now, that number is 23% because a few in-home childcare businesses shut down.
Giordano said she is working with local organizations to provide a class for how to become an in-home childcare provider, which she hopes will lead to a rise in providers in the area.
Giordano moved on to talking about the hospital, stating that the taskforce and board of directors are still working with Stormont Vail on an agreement which would lead to more choices and types of healthcare.
She reiterated that the taskforce is doing what it can to work toward the hospital’s success because “it would be devastating to us as a community” to lose the hospital, since it is one main factors people consider when moving to the area.
Giordano said they plan to hold a town hall in the future to discuss the hospital.
Tyson stated that although people are upset with the financial issues the hospital has had in the past, now is a time to be positive about the direction it is going in.
“Let’s be cautious about being negative about it,” he said. “Having Stormont eating at the table is a big deal.”
Butler, a physician at the hospital, said he sees no other choice expect to make the partnership happen. He mentioned the Epic digital charting system the hospital is switching to, which is a considerable upgrade from paper charting.
Tyson said the county has “a chance to strike at gold,” and needs to continue pushing the momentum forward. He said it is especially important now to maximize funding and work alongside the school district and city in common goals.
The BOE presented the 2022-2023 School Calendar at the meeting and announced the first half-day of school will be Aug. 16 and the first day of school for Kindergarten and Early Childhood will be Aug. 19.
The BOE also provided an update concerning the demolition of the old Junction City High School building at 900 N. Eisenhower Dr.
David Wild, chief operation officer of USD 475, said other than the foundations and footings, the demolition should be completed by mid-July. After that, the team will be stripping out the foundations and footings, which should be finished by the end of August.
“In case anyone is concerned in the community, asbestos has been abated in all areas we have torn down. The last areas under asbestos abating right now are the kitchen and the gym areas, and that will be completed before they start tearing that out,” Wild said.
He also said about 200 bricks from the building will be delivered to the high school to be sold.
Kristy Haden, vice president of the BOE, asked about how the MOU between the city and school district pertaining to the property is coming along. Stites said he is working with Mark Edwards, school district attorney, on the MOU and a draft has been completed.
“We can meet again to review that to take it back so that when demolition is completed at the end of August, we are ready to approve that MOU and anything else that the city and the district needs to discuss,” she said.
The next joint meeting between the school district, city and county is scheduled for Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. upstairs in the C. L. Hoover Opera House.
