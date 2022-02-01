The Geary County Commission held a special board meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday regarding Geary Community Hospital.
The commissioners went into executive session and made no decisions afterward. Commission Chair Alex Tyson said the commissioners spoke about how to proceed and assist with the hospital and community’s concerns during the pandemic spike.
Tyson said they are excited for Margaret Grismer, of Derby, who will serve as the interim CEO of Geary Community Hospital after signing a CHC Transition Agreement. He said the commissioners are eager to work with her to find a clear path for the hospital to start down this year.
The Hospital Board of Trustees approved hiring Grismer at its meeting last month. She is a retired nurse and Navy veteran and has many years of experience in healthcare administration.
Geary Community Hospital Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Wade Weis and Director of Human Resources and External Relations L.J. Baker are both leaving their roles at the hospital and were recognized during the Board of Trustees meeting for their service to Geary Community Hospital.
Tyson said the commissioners are aware that people are concerned about the ICU closure at the hospital. He said they believe it to be a temporary closure and are hopeful the ICU will be opened again in the future.
For now, the county is working with the hospital as it deals with staffing shortages and high COVID numbers.
