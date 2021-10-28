The Geary County Commission during its meeting Oct. 25 voted 2-1 to dissolve the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board.
Trish Giordano, county commission chair, said she made the motion because she believes the commission should reevaluate the bylaws and the new director of the organization, Donna Price, needs to be involved in choosing members of the board.
Giordano said at the meeting that she believes some changes should be made. She said she would like the board to include vacation rental property owner representation, since they pay transient guest tax. Vacation rentals would include properties listed on Airbnbs and similar websites.
“I think Ms. Price should be able to build her team, because she is going to be very dependent on her board, and I feel that we should all be involved in the picking of the board for this new adventure,” she said later in an interview.
She said at the meeting that there were good people who were on the board. She invited members to reapply and said they would be interviewed with Price’s involvement.
Members of the advisory board were present at the meeting, asking questions about the motion and voicing their concerns with the decision. After some discussion, county commissioner Alex Tyson seconded the motion to dissolve the board.
“I agree that (Price) should be involved with board members that she would like to work with,” he said during the meeting. “There has been tension since January between, not Keith (Ascher), but two on the board of county commissioners, there has been some tension. … I want Donna to start off with a clean slate as well, so I’m going to second the motion.”
He said later in an interview that the reason he waited so long to second the motion was to hear concerns and input from the board. He said he appreciates the hard work from those who were on the board and said he hopes they reapply.
Florence Whitebread, who was the chair of the advisory board, said she believes the commission made the decision abruptly — without first talking with the CVB board — and that the way the board was dismissed was rude and disturbing.
“To be dismissed without any tact and not even thanked for their years of service when she dismissed them was very rude,” she said. “I have never seen a board treated in such a rude manor and dismissed in such a way.”
Whitebread said she is not sure how many board members will reapply. She said she is still not sure whether she will, because of the way she and the other board members were dismissed.
Commissioner Keith Ascher said he voted against the decision primarily because of the way the decision was made. He said there should have been more conversation with Price about the decision so there would be no confusion about her wishes regarding the board.
Ascher said he thought it was wrong of Giordano to ask Price not to come to the meeting without consulting the other commissioners first to make sure they were on board.
“(Giordano) didn’t want to put (Price) in a bad spot, but I had talked to the county council, and we could have had an executive session and heard her in that format, not publicly, and come out and could have made a decision based on that,” Ascher said. “I definitely think there should have been more conversation between the new director and the commissioners.”
He said the people on the advisory board were dedicated and took their responsibilities on the board seriously. Although he doesn’t take issue with revisiting the bylaws of the organization, he said he thought the commission didn't handle things in the right way.
Giordano said commissioners are looking to pick the new board within the month so that Price has more support in her new role.
