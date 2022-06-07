The Geary County Commission voted 2-1 Monday to table the request for conditional use permit that would allow a substation and solar array on property located on Hwy 57, south of Grandview Plaza.
Troy Livingston said the conditional use permit is not assigned to an individual but would go with the property. He said Charles Fredricks, landowner, is willing to sell a small tract to Flint Hills Rural Electric which would construct a new substation that would serve as a backup power supply for Grandview Plaza members of the rural electric co-op in the district.
“Currently, as I understand it, Grandview Plaza has no backup. The substation they have there in town is their main and only source of power, and if that goes down, there’s likely to be some issues,” Livingston said. “Supply chain issues have created some issues and situations where it’s going to be difficult to get parts and pieces to get things repaired.”
Livingston said this has been on Flint Hills Rural Electric’s radar for a while because of those types of issues and the lack of backup power. He said there are 1,700 people that live in Grandview Plaza who would be without power if something happens to the existing substation.
“The situation right now is really in favor of Flint Hills because they’ve got a landowner who’s willing to sell them some property, there is grant money available to help offset the cost of construction for the substation and there’s obviously a need,” he said.
He said the Metropolitan Planning Committee had a public meeting May 9, at which time the public offered concerns and questions. He said concerns included contamination from solar panels that have heavy metals. He said the EPA states that 95% of new solar panels do not have any heavy metals that would be a concern.
Livingston said one or two of the landowners adjacent to the property are veterans who suffer from PTSD, so they held concerns about noise.
The MPC meeting resulted in a tie vote (3-3), which translates to a non-recommendation.
Livingston said a formal protest petition was filed and obtained the signatures of at least 20% of the landowners in the notification area, so it would take a unanimous vote from the commissioners to override the protest petition.
Trish Giordano, commissioner, asked if the county has any regulations in place concerning the solar panels. Livingston said no, but that an acceptable conditional use for the county includes utilities and substations.
“We only have three zoning districts in the county. One of them ag and the other two are residential, so no matter where you put it, it’s going to be an issue, but it does allow for that kind of use,” he said.
Alex Tyson, commission chair, asked about the current status of the existing substation in Grandview Plaza. Livingston said the average lifespan is about 50 years, and it’s reaching the end of its lifespan at this time.
“I know other communities have specific regulations for things like this, and I’d really like to see for us to get that,” Giordano said.
Livingston said he thinks that is a direction they will have to take no matter what, to address green energy like solar.
Giordano said she does think the substation is needed because of the age of the other one and the need for a backup, but she is aware of the concerns of the residents with PTSD.
Livingston suggested the commissioners visit the existing substation to listen to the kind of noise it emits, and Giordano replied is very low. The solar arrays, he said, do not emit any noise.
“My personal belief is that once these things are constructed and everything is up and running, that they’ll blend into the landscape and nobody’s going to see or hear them,” Livingston said.
Commissioner Keith Ascher said he wants to allow the public to voice their concerns at the next commission meeting before making a decision, so he moved to table the decision until next week. Giordano seconded the motion, and both Ascher and Giordano voted to table the decision until next week. Tyson voted against tabling it.
Tyson said he voted against tabling it because he believes there is a need for the substation, so he was ready to make a decision.
