The newly hired county finance officer met with the Geary County Commission at its meeting Monday to discuss funds after she discovered that the treasurer’s office was in violation of a state statute concerning expenses.
Tami Robison, finance officer as of March, found that additional compensation fees which were supposed to be paid out of the auto special fund have instead been paid out of the county’s general fund. This is in violation of the motor vehicle state statute.
“The fee that is additional compensation for the treasurer has been being paid out of the general fund ad valorem tax dollars instead of that auto special fund,” Robison said. “This calculation is very specific to the number of registrations that come in, and because it’s specific to that, whatever additional compensation the treasurer gets needs to be paid out of that auto special fund. It is not a general ad valorem tax dollar expense.”
Robison said she is unsure how long this has been occurring, but she worked with County Treasurer Sherri Childs and the payroll clerk to make sure the additional compensation will come out of the auto special fund from here on out.
Additionally, Robison said employee benefits which also should have been paid out of the auto special fund have been paid as regular employee benefits and not as a reimbursed cost like other fee funds. She said they are adjusting that to come through the auto special fund as well
With those costs now coming out of motor vehicle expenses, Robison said the account does not have enough funds for the number of salaries it is meant to fund.
“They don’t have enough funds to pay for all the services, and the state’s not helping fund very much,” she said. “They need to pay us more fees, but they’re not doing that, so all of these are kind of a domino effect on ad valorem tax dollars, because we’re funding things that are actually a state service.”
Robison said she doesn’t know how many salaries have been funded through the general fund and how often it has changed or how many have been added every year. She said the statue reads that any carry-over funds return to the general fund by June 1.
“What we’re doing is working through this to make sure that the fund can cover it,” she said. “There may not be anything at the end that goes back to the general fund, but we’ll be able to at least cover those dollars.”
Commissioner Trish Giordano asked how long the statute has been into effect. Robison answered that it has been in effect since 1929. She said the payroll clerk told her the funds for the additional compensation for the treasurer have always been paid out of the general fund.
“That is a long time. I’m just not sure why we weren’t abiding by that. The money that was taken out that shouldn’t have been taken out is taxpayer money,” Giordano said. “This is exactly why I felt that this position (finance officer) was needed, because you know the statutes and you know the way things are supposed to be run, and we are responsible for taxpayer money.”
Robison said the net effect of the problem is that some salaries will probably have to come out of the treasurer fund because the auto special fund just doesn’t have enough money to fund it.
“Going forward, we will have it fixed, but we will have to make some adjustments to the general fund budget in order to make sure that we don’t have a statute violation with negative cash,” Robison said.
Commissioner Keith Ascher said at the meeting that the commission should send the legislators a letter about the situation. Giordano agreed. Ascher said they should find out how much the county is subsidizing what the state doesn’t pick up and add those numbers to the letter.
“When you’re looking at trying to cut taxes and the citizens are looking to you to cut the taxes or to keep them flat, either way, when you have these kinds of burdens, it makes it very difficult,” Robison said. “Just letting the public know that some of the burden that they bear in order to pay these costs are even beyond a local level that we’re required to help fund.”
