Geary County Commission can receive up to $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Local Fiscal Recovery Funds based on the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Final Rule issued Jan. 6.
Matthew Hanson, associate managing director at Witt O’Brien’s risk assessment and management company, provided the update to the county commission Jan. 31.
“The good news for almost all jurisdictions is in the Final Rule, they have a standard allowance for up to $10 million for revenue loss and the provision of government services,” he said. “It does free you up from the traditional ARPA COVID allowability considerations.”
Originally, he said forms of government needed to address the public health pandemic, premium pay, infrastructure and a few other categories that restricted use of the funds.
“Now essentially anything within your legal authority as a county government to fund, you can do so with your ARPA dollars,” he said. “So that is roads and bridges, that is non-public health and safety payroll. The sky’s the limit.”
He said the commission could still use the money for COVID related expenditures, but they just don’t have to categorize the funds into the initial narrow ARPA categories, and the government has more flexibility on what to use the funds for. They can also be used for matching purposes for other federal grants.
Hanson said in Kansas, 95 of the 105 counties and three of the 10 major metros can now claim 100% of their awards as revenue loss and move forward with provision of government services. Hanson said any contracts the county enters into for services still must follow the federal uniform guidance requirements.
“The standard allowance for revenue loss really is a game changer,” he said. “It’s a historic amount of programmatic flexibility. To think of the federal government giving you a grant that says you can do anything that your entity does on a daily basis is pretty remarkable.”
County Commissioner Trish Giordano said she would like to see if the commission could get money from other programs, as well.
Last month, the state received notice of approval for the Capital Projects Fund, which is another ARPA program, Hanson said. The state will use it for broadband projects and invest the remainder in childcare programs and facilities.
Giordano asked whether any funding opportunities were out there for rural hospitals. Hanson said the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) Executive Committee, which oversees the distribution process of ARPA funding, opened a form on the Kansas office of recovery website for proposals on investment decisions for the remainder of the funding.
“There is somewhere between $700 million and $1 billion worth of the state’s allocation that they’re still making decisions about where they are going to invest that,” he said. “That’s another opportunity, that I would encourage you to put forth proposals or encourage stakeholder you work with put forth proposals to them.”
Hanson said the proposals should be filled out as soon as possible, since the forms are already available. He said work by the advisory panel is intended to be done by April.
Keith Ascher, county commissioner, asked how much of that money the state would use before sending any to individual counties. Hanson said he is unsure, but that there are certainly state projects that would receive funding.
Hanson said another funding opportunity is available through the Kansas Department of Commerce, which opened a $100 million economic development grant program after the SPARK program approved it. This is for foundational infrastructure investments like business parks, parking aprons, rail spurs and more, he said.
Ascher asked whether that grant could apply to the roads around the new high school. Hanson said probably not, but it’s the type of project he would encourage the commission to propose in the investment form for SPARK.
