Gary Olds, of Manhattan, who owns property in Geary County, approached the Geary County Commission at its March 27 meeting.
“I would encourage you to continue to do the things that you’ve been doing and maybe even go beyond to disseminate information to those that you represent on the (county) website (and) through the media when possible,” he said. “You said that the new owner of the (Junction City) Union is going to hopefully help out in terms of getting press releases or whatever out.”
Olds said people attending the county meeting sometimes had trouble hearing the discussion from the back of the room and asked if it was possible to close the door to block out noise from outside the commission room.
“I just want to encourage you to continue to think of ways to be creative and transparent and communicate to the constituents that you represent,” he said.
Olds asked about pay increases for Riley County deputies, which had come up during a discussion with Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson. Olds said that Riley County has a non-elected board that decides on pay increases for deputies and has since the early 1970s. Olds said this board could increase Riley County’s and the City of Manhattan’s responsibility without prior discussion.
The board does have several elected officials on it, including the Riley County Attorney, some city commissioners and a county commissioner.
Olds talked about budget season in Geary County. He praised the commission for hiring a finance director.
“From my perspective as one tax payer, this county had been overcharging taxpayers for years and years,” he said. “Many years ago (for) three consecutive years, there was a two mil increase, then it came down half a mil and somebody wanted a pat on the back after jumping it six (mils). So we really appreciate you giving us that relief. I would love for you to continue to work with Tami (Robinson) and she’s done a great job to find even more savings or efficiencies or technology or whatever it takes to bring costs down. I realize that the personnel cost is the real — what do you call it? — hit on a budget.”
Olds asked commissioners to educate the public on what their tax dollars fund and where the county’s revenue comes from.
“I think that’s data that it’s important for the public to know,” he said.
Commissioner Trish Giordano said 45 percent of what people pay in property tax goes to the county and 29 percent goes to the state.
