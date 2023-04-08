Gary Olds, of Manhattan, who owns property in Geary County, approached the Geary County Commission at its March 27 meeting.

“I would encourage you to continue to do the things that you’ve been doing and maybe even go beyond to disseminate information to those that you represent on the (county) website (and) through the media when possible,” he said. “You said that the new owner of the (Junction City) Union is going to hopefully help out in terms of getting press releases or whatever out.”