The Geary County Commission spoke out last week about Kansas Senate Bill 252, which commissioners said they would not be supporting.
The bill addresses county and city governments which might be in competition with private organizations. The bill could offer private businesses tax exemptions for sales tax and ad valorem tax.
The bill is referred to as the government competition bill.
Commission Chair Keith Ascher said he felt the bill was too broad. Because the county supports the Senior Citizens Center, the county could be considered in competition with restaurants under this bill because the senior center serves food. The senior center also offers dance and exercise classes which could arguably be considered competition for other businesses in the community, if this bill were to pass.
Ascher said he was concerned businesses could come back at the county for supporting organizations such as the senior center and request not to pay taxes if the bill were to pass.
“The scope of it — that’s the problem,” Ascher said. “There’s no scope.”
Commissioner Trish Giordano agreed with Ascher, citing the Geary County Detention Center which serves food to inmates and also provides medications for them, the latter of which could be considered competition for local pharmacies.
“It will affect every single community in this state,” she said.
The bill also deals heavily with entertainment and recreational opportunities, which the county and city provide.
“The first thing I thought was, the city owns the opera house — so all the strip clubs get to put in because they’re entertainment and we compete with (them)? I mean, I think it’s a black hole,” Giordano said. “I emailed both senator Usha Reddi and (Jeff) Longbine and they both responded back to me that they will not be supporting this bill.”
Ascher said he had also reached out to local representatives with his concerns about the bills.
“This thing is so — I’ve got to watch my language — it’s really bad,” he said.
Ascher said the county’s intention was not to compete with local businesses.
“It’s not like we’re going out and buying a franchise so we can compete against them,” he said. “We’re just trying to serve our people the best way we can. So it’s not like we’re in direct competition with them.”
“Or trying to put them out of business,” Giordano added.
She said she believed there was a difference between government services and for-profit businesses.
“These are the things we waste our time on instead of taking care of real issues up at the state house,” Giordano said. “It’s pretty sad.”
County Finance Officer Tami Robinson said the bill could create legal problems if the county were pushed to stop providing certain services and one business gained a monopoly.
“Then you’re looking at a monopoly and that’s illegal as well,” she said. “If they push it that far, then a monopoly is what they’re going to have to deal with. Then what are they going to do?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.