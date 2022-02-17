The Geary County Commission is pending a decision over applications for the Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau 2022 Community Support (Special Events) Grants after more money was requested than is in the budget to provide through the grants.
Donna Price, Geary County CVB director, said the organization received many applications for its community support grants, and the total amount requested was much higher than the amount in the budget. She told the commissioners at the county meeting Feb. 14 that organizations requested various amounts adding to $74,500 together, but only $25,000 total is budgeted for the community support grants. All the money for the grants comes from Transient Guest Tax revenue in the county.
Because the CVB is still in the process of selecting an advisory board, Price said she did not want to make decisions alone concerning which organizations receive the community support grants and how much they receive, so she brought the applications for the county commissioners to review and make decisions together on.
When the commissioners asked her at the meeting what organizations she believes should received funding out of those that applied, she answered that she would like to be able to give all of them funding.
Commission Chair Alex Tyson said Thursday that he is looking over the applications and agrees with Price that it would be great to be able to approve grant funding for all the organizations that applied. He said the other commissioners still need time to look over the applications, and he is unsure what the final decision will be.
Tyson said giving all 10 organizations funding through the grants would mean granting less money to some of them than they requested, but he believes that may be a better alternative than denying funding to some of the organizations.
Tyson said he doesn’t remember applications for community support grants requesting this much more than what’s available in previous years. He said part of the reason for the issue this year is that two organizations are asking for funding for Independence Day activities, rather than just one like in the past. He said he hopes he and the other commissioners can make a decision that resolves the issue this year and for future years in case it happens again.
Six organizations applied for the CVB 2022 Marketing Grants, which have different guidelines than the community support grants. At the County Commission meeting on Feb. 14, Price said $5,500 total was requested in marketing grants from the organizations. She said the budget allowed for granting each organization the total amounts they requested.
The C.L. Hoover Opera House, JC Main Street, Freedom Fest JC, Sundown Salute and JC Community Baseball Club received $1,000 each through the marketing grants, and Danger Futbol Club received $500.
The CVB sent letters this week to the organizations’ staff to inform them that they will receive their requested amounts through the marketing grants.
Tyson said the commission’s decision on the community support grants should be made within the next week or so, so the organizations that applied can better plan for the events the funds are requested for.
