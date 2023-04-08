An accident involving a tractor owned by the county that slid off a trailer and overturned in slippery conditions resulted in minor damage, commissioners learned at the March 20 meeting.
Public Works Administrator Corey Trump and Assistant Administrator Jeremie Myers reported that an insurance claim will be filed for the tractor after they get an estimate from John Deere.
At about 10 a.m. on March 8, a Road and Bridge employee was attempting to load a John Deere tractor on an equipment trailer when a tire slid on the wet deck surface. The tractor turned off the trailer, landed on its side in the roadway, damaging roof panels, a mirror and a joystick control.
The two administrators reported that road and bridge workers were able to get the tractor upright, loaded on the trailer and back to the Public Works yard.
Also according to the minutes of the March 20 Geary County Commission meeting taken by Deputy County Clerk Therese Hoff:
– Commissioner Giordano reported she met with the governing body of the juvenile detention center by Zoom and they discussed HB 367, which shifted practices away from holding youths in group homes or state custody, and made it less common for youths to be detained or sent to correctional facilities. New legislation being discussed by the Legislature would change that, as they are finding out that not detaining juveniles isn’t working, but legislators are also realizing there is not enough room to detain juveniles.
– Giordano also met with the Flint Hills Regional Council by Zoom where they discussed working on a sustainability plan and she asked about a grant for the Laurel Canyon project.
– Commissioner Tyson, who met with the Chamber, discussed JCMI, where things are starting to happen with new businesses coming aboard.
– Commissioner Ascher met with the PBC, where they discussed the detention center bond, which able to become callable. They can save some money by refinancing the bond.
– Commissioners approved a $1,000 funding request from the Juneteenth Committee.
– Commissioners approved a resolution for the multi-year capital improvement plan.
– Financial director Tami Robison reported she is working with preliminary budget numbers and is working with the auditor to retrieve numbers they need. Robison also reported that Kevin Cowan, Gillmore & Bell, will present leases to commissioners at the March 27 for Penwell Office Building and the sewer lagoon project. Giordano said she wants meetings with sewer district members to discuss how this and other improvements will affect their rates.
– HR director Crystal Malchose presented a revised separation from employment policy that commissioners will approve at an upcoming meeting, asked the county website to be updated and improved,
– Denise Petra, a local citizen, discussed concerns about the slaughterhouse being proposed with commissioners.
– Commissioners discussed moving the GIS office to the Health Department with Malchose and Appraiser Travis Lilly and approved a bid from Bolad Mowing for $160 per mowing of Cloud County Community College Geary County campus.
– Commissioners accepted $115,426.84 from the Federal Funds Exchange program for 2023.
– After hearing an update on a couple of building improvement projects, commissioners approved removing asbestos in the basement of the Adult Resource Center/Community Corrections building for $8,850.
– Commissioners agreed to apply for a cost-share grant through KDOT that requires a 50 percent match of $630,850 that would be used to pave the road behind JCHS.
– Trumpp reported that the landfill will be open for tree and bush disposal only on Saturday, April 15 and May 22 from 8 to 2 p.m. and they will be sending out public notices.
– Commissioners agreed to double the number of safety bollards, 14 instead of 7, for the County Office building so bollards could be added on the south side of the building.
– Commissioners agreed to allow the Health Department to apply for an Outreach Prevention and Early Intervention Services grant and signed the letter of intent tor the grant.
– Interim Health Department Administrator Charles Martinez reported that numbers for late and weekend have “very good” numbers. Commissioner Tyson asked him to advertise the clinics so more people could take advantage of the service. Martinez also reported COVID numbers are very low.
– Commissioners approved a couple of change orders and a couple of cereal malt beverage licenses for the Thunderbird RV Park, presented by Hoff.
– Commissioners adjourned at 12:30 p.m.
