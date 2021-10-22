Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment authorized providers administering COVID-19 vaccine to begin following the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommendations for providing booster doses to eligible people.
For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series: those 65 years and older, adults who live in long-term care settings, adults who have underlying medical conditions and adults who work or live in high-risk settings.
For all people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
When people come in for their booster vaccination, they should bring their COVID vaccination card with them to be updated.
Any questions may be directed to the Geary County Health Department at 785-762-5788.
