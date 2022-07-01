Kansas children ages 6 months to 6 years are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced that Kansas has adopted the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s authorization for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years old and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 6 years old.
“The vaccine remains the best way to protect from serious illness. This important development will help keep children safe and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Janet Stanek, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “We encourage all parents or guardians of eligible Kansans to discuss this with their healthcare provider or the medical professional at the location where you receive care about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”
These vaccines have undergone clinical trials specifically for children ages 6 months to 6 years old to determine that the vaccine is safe, effective and appropriately dosed to minimize possible side effects.
Children ages 6 months to 6 years old are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from a large network of vaccine providers across Kansas, including doctor’s offices, retail pharmacies, local health departments and clinics.
In addition, many community partners and schools may also offer the COVID-19 vaccine for Kansas children. Information on locations offering vaccines for children ages 6 months to 6 years old will be available at vaccines.gov, and the KDHE recommends calling local providers to confirm availability as well.
