Two community members died of COVID-19 last week, bringing the Geary County Health Department’s unofficial COVID-19 death count up to a total of 33.
The delta variant has continued to spread throughout Geary County. There have been a total of 120 cases of delta documented by the health department, including 19 breakthrough cases where someone who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nonetheless contracted the virus.
As of Monday, Geary Community Hospital listed six COVID-19 patients among those seeking in-patient treatment at the hospital. All six of these patients are unvaccinated. There are three COVID-19 patients in the ICU at GCH at this time, two of whom are on ventilators.
There are 16 in-patients —including COVID-19 patients and those who are at GCH for other reasons — hospitalized at GCH at this time.
According to the health department, there are 53 total known active cases of the virus in the community. Last week, the health department documented 88 recoveries from the virus and 76 new cases of COVID-19.
The health department lists 2,176 total known cases in the Geary County community and 2090 people as having recovered from their bout with the virus.
This differs from the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment’s count.
The KDHE lists Geary County as having had 4,153 cases of the virus since the pandemic arrived here back in April of 2020.
The KDHE receives numbers from the Geary County side of Fort Riley, which is why the count is inflated compared to the local totals, accounting for the difference of 1,977 cases. These surplus cases may be attributed to Fort Riley.
According to the KDHE, Geary County has had 137 known variant cases, 120 of which were cases of delta and 17 of which were cases of the alpha variant.
The KDHE lists Geary County’s death count as 47.
Geary County’s vaccination rate is slowly increasing, though it still trails behind many Kansas counties.
At this time, Geary County stands at 333 per 1,000 residents vaccinated against COVID-19. A total of 8,011 Geary County residents have both of their COVID-19 shots.
