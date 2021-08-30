Two community members died last week of COVID-19.
According to the Geary County Health Department’s count, a total of 35 community members have died of the virus since the pandemic arrived here in the spring of 2020.
According to the health department, there are now 70 known active cases of the virus in the community and six people hospitalized with the virus. According to the health department, there have been 124 cases of the delta variant noted in the community including 19 breakthrough cases where someone who had been vaccinated managed to contract the virus.
According to Geary Community Hospital there are currently six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Junction City. Those hospitalized with the virus include one vaccinated person and five unvaccinated people. Three COVID-19 patients are in the ICU at the hospital, all of whom are on ventilators. In total, GCH has 17 people seeking inpatient treatment at its facility, including both COVID-19 patients and those who are at the hospital for other procedures.
There have been a total of 2,233 confirmed positive cases of the virus in Geary County by the health department’s count. The health department has recorded 2,130 total recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.
This differs from the count offered by the state. The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County as having had a total of 4,234 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
According to the health department, these surplus cases — a difference of 2,001 cases — are accounted for by Fort Riley numbers.
According to the KDHE, Geary County has had 141 total known cases of COVID-19 variants, including 17 cases of the alpha variant and 124 known cases of delta.
The KDHE lists 48 total COVID-19 deaths as having taken place in Geary County since the pandemic started, including 30 male and 18 female.
