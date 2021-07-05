The Geary County Health Department added another COVID-19 death to its unofficial death count last week, bringing to the total to 29.
At this time, the health department lists Geary County’s total number of known, active cases of COVID-19 at 40.
Last week, a total of 32 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the community while the health department listed 28 people as having recovered from their illness.
As the of press time, the health department’s most recent update indicated one community member was hospitalized with the virus.
The health department lists Geary County as having had a total of 1806 cases of COVID-19 and 1735 people as having recovered from the virus since the pandemic arrived here in spring 2020.
This differs from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s count for Geary County. The KDHE’s count lists Geary County as having has 3,667 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
This difference of 1,861 is due to Fort Riley numbers. According to the health department, the KDHE receives numbers from both Geary County and Fort Riley while the health department only receives local virus numbers.
The KDHE also lists Geary County as having experienced a total of 42 deaths from the virus.
Geary County has multiple cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, according to the KDHE. The KDHE lists Geary County as 39 total cases of COVID-19 variants, 22 of which are cases of Delta. The rest have been cases of Alpha, formerly known as the UK variant.
The Delta variant is highly contagious and is considered to be especially dangerous for people who have not been vaccinated.
Geary County currently lags behind many counties in the state in terms of percentage of the population vaccinated, according to the KDHE.
