According to the Geary County Health Department’s most recent update, there have been 91 cases of the COVID-19 delta variant identified in the community.
Of these, 10 are breakthrough cases — meaning cases where someone who was fully vaccinated against the virus nonetheless contracted it.
There are currently two community members in the hospital with the virus and 57 known active cases of COVID-19 in the community. The health department’s unofficial death count from the virus remains at 30.
Last week, 44 new cases of the virus were documented by the health department and 44 others who had been confirmed to have the virus were listed as recovered from their illness.
According to the health department, there have been 1,997 cases of COVID-19 in the community and 1,908 recoveries since the pandemic arrived in the spring of 2020.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Geary County has experienced a total of 3,945 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. This difference of 1,948 between the KDHE and the health department’s counts is accounted for by Fort Riley numbers, which the health department does not receive but the state does.
Geary County continues to lag behind other counties in the states in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to the KDHE’s website, about 363.6 people per 1,000 in Geary County have been vaccinated against the virus. A total of 8,746 people in Geary County have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
