Five cases of the Delta variant COVID-19 — formerly known as the Indian variant — has been spotted in Geary County, according to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment.
Geary Community Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Kaye Marantette said a sample taken from someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Geary County had been sent to an outside lab for further testing after signs indicated it might be a case of the highly contagious variant.
Since last week, it has been confirmed by the KDHE that the variant has spread in Geary County.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Delta variant is highly contagious.
The CDC’s website at CDC.gov indicates the Delta variant of the virus may be resistant to treatments, describing a “potential reduction in neutralization by some EUA monoclonal antibody treatments” and “Potential reduction in neutralization by post-vaccination sera.”
Marantette expressed concern over increasing numbers of COVID-19. The percentage of positive tests at GCH’s testing site have more than doubled since May, jumping from seven percent to almost 15 percent in the space of a month, she said.
Marantette believes this can be attributed to multiple causes.
“Not everyone is vaccinated so we’re not reaching our herd immunity numbers,” she said. “The mask mandate has been lifted in most areas and the recent holiday — everybody’s getting together. Most of the (Juneteenth) celebrations were probably outside, so I’m sure there was little mask use then as well.”
Geary County is not alone in this spike of COVID-19 cases.
According to Marantette, Kansas is one of the nation’s hotspots for the virus right now.
“It’s not just us, it’s all of the states surrounding Kansas as well,” she said.
Marantette encourages people to continue to follow guidelines from the CDC on mask usage, which dictates people who have not been vaccinated should wear masks in public spaces for their safety and the safety of people around them. Even people who have received the vaccine may need to wear masks under certain circumstances, such as on airplanes.
GCH continues to follow these CDC guidelines, she said.
“I think there is not enough known about it even now,” Marantette said. “Airlines — you are still required to wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated. Within the hospital, even though quite a few of us have been vaccinated, we’re still required to wear a mask. Anybody that feels uncomfortable or feels safer with the mask on, I think they should use their own judgement on that.”
Marantette encourages everyone — whether they are vaccinated or not — to continue washing their hands and avoid touching their faces with unclean hands.
“I think everybody has their own reasons for being vaccinated and also their own reasons for not being vaccinated and they’re as numerous as there are people out there,” she said, but she encourages people who are able to vaccinate to do so if they have not already.
Please see www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html online for more information on the CDC’s mask guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.