The delta variant of COVID-19 has continued to spread at a high rate of speed through the Geary County community.
According to the Geary County Health Department, there have been 14 total breakthrough cases — cases where the virus managed to infect someone who was wholly vaccinated.
In total, by the health department’s count, there have been 114 total cases of the delta variant identified in the community.
The health department lists 31 people as having died from the virus in the community. According to the health department, there have been a total of 2,100 cases of the virus in the community, 2002 of which are listed as having recovered from their illness.
Geary Community Hospital has begun publicizing its COVID-19-related statistics as its Intensive Care Unit has taken on a number of COVID-19 sufferers.
According to the hospital’s most recent update, there are seven people with COVID-19 hospitalized at GCH. Everyone who has been hospitalized locally with the virus is unvaccinated, according to GCH’s statistics.
There are four COVID-19 patients in the ICU at the hospital and all four of them are on ventilators.
In total, there are 17 people — including those with COVID-19 and those with other issues — seeking inpatient treatment at GCH at this time.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment also publishes Geary County COVID-19-related statistics — along with statistics from all other counties in the state — on its website.
The KDHE’s COVID-19 count for Geary County is much higher than that of the health department’s.
The health department attributes these statistics to Fort Riley numbers, which are reported to the state but not to local officials.
According to the KDHE, Geary County has suffered 4,095 total cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, a difference of 1,995 which can be attributed to cases of the virus on post.
About 135 of these cases are attributed to variants, including 118 known cases of delta and 17 cases of the alpha variant.
The KDHE lists 47 deaths from the virus in Geary County and 60 total people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, most of whom are between the ages of 55 and 64.
Geary County continues to lag behind other Kansas counties in terms of percentage of the population vaccinated.
A total of 7,847 people have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine in Geary County — about 326.2 per 1,000 members of the population.
This is significantly behind Riley County which has a total of 31,082 people fully vaccinated against the virus for a total of 473.8 per 1,000.
