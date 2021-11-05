Geary Community Hospital started to administer pediatric Pfizer BioNTech vaccines.
The hospital staff announced the children’s vaccines are by appointment only, and anyone wishing to schedule an appointment should call the COVID hotline, 785-210-4214.
“COVID-19 vaccines have undergone – and will continue to undergo – the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and therefore reducing their risk of severe disease, hospitalizations, or developing long-term COVID-19 complications,” the hospital released in a statement. “Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director has endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation that children 5-11 years old be vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine.
