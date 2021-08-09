Geary County has added another COVID-19 death to the Geary County Health Department’s unofficial death count from the virus, bringing the total to 31.
There are currently 72 known active cases of the virus in the community and six people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the community. According to the health department, there have been a total of 14 breakthrough cases of the delta variant — meaning cases where someone who had been fully vaccinated against the virus contracted it nonetheless. Geary County has experienced a total of 100 cases of the delta variant so far, according to the health department.
In total, the health department has recorded a total of 2,054 cases of COVID-19 in the community since the start of the pandemic as well as 1,949 recoveries from the virus.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment, Geary County has experienced a total of 4,021 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a far higher count than the health department lists. The death count listed by the KDHE for Geary County is also higher, totaling 47. Of these 47, 18 are listed as female and 29 are listed as male. According to the KDHE, Geary County has had a total of 109 cases of the delta variant somewhere within its borders and 126 total cases of COVID-19 variants, including 17 of the alpha variant.
According to the health department, the state’s count is higher than the local one because the KDHE receives numbers from both local agencies and from Fort Riley. The difference of 1,967 total cases is accounted for by cases of the virus on Fort Riley.
Geary County still lags behind other counties in Kansas in terms of vaccinations, though the number of those who have had at least one shot is growing. At this time, there are 9,015 Geary County citizens who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine reported according to the KDHE, a total of 374.8 per 1,000 of the total population.
