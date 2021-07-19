According to the Geary County Health Department, COVID-19 numbers remain elevated in the county. According to the health department’s last update before press time Monday, the county had a total of 53 active cases of the virus 54 of which were added to the list last week. A total of 46 people were listed by the health department as having recovered from their illness last week.
The health department’s unofficial death count from the virus remains at 30. As of the most recent update, there are six people hospitalized with the virus in the community.
The Kansas Department of Health and the Environment lists Geary County as having a total of 3,837 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, significantly more than the health department’s count of 1,903. The difference of 1,934 is accounted for by the Geary County side of Fort Riley according to the health department.
The KDHE lists Geary County as having experienced a total of 43 deaths from the virus — 25 men and 18 women.
Vaccination rates remain low in Geary County according to the KDHE’s vaccination map. A total of 7,005 Geary County residents are listed as fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — a rate of 291.2 per 1,000 residents — by the KDHE. Geary County remains among the lowest in the state for COVID-19 vaccinations, beating out a handful of other counties in terms of percentage of the population vaccinated against the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.