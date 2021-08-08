TOPEKA – As the Delta variant continues to rapidly spread across Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly today released a new TV ad urging Kansans to protect their communities and families by getting vaccinated. The PSA reminds Kansans the Delta variant is twice as infectious as previous versions of the coronavirus and now accounts for nearly all new cases in Kansas. The spot focuses on vaccinations which is the primary way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.
“While we hoped this summer would be the return to normal we have all been waiting for, serious COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise, and the Delta variant is one of the primary drivers of COVID infections across our state,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “We have to do everything we can to get the virus under control and protect our communities. The answer - the vaccine - is in our hands, but we’re going to need to work together to ensure we all get vaccinated and stay safe.”
Those who are not vaccinated are at the greatest risk right now. 99% of COVID deaths and over 97% of COVID hospitalizations nationally have been people who were not vaccinated. The vaccine is safe, free, and can help save lives. In addition to getting vaccinated, if you or someone you know has been exposed to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, get tested as soon as possible. Testing, like the vaccine, is free, even if you have been tested before.
Governor Kelly encourages anyone who has questions about the vaccine to visit GetVaccineAnswers.com.
For more information on where you can be tested for COVID-19, visit: KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.
