KHA Member CEOs and Administrators, Chief Nursing Officers, Chief Financial Officers, Quality and Risk Managers, Infection Preventionists, Public Relations and Government Relations Executives -
The COVID-19 Latest Public Update from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is now online. KDHE also updates this provider website and published many vaccine resources and a vaccine dashboard on the new Kansas COVID-19 Vaccine Website.
In early June KHA paused the publication of the KHA dashboard due to dropping infection rates and hospitalizations. In the past few weeks, we have noted a rise in both and will restart weekly publication on Wednesdays. Since last Wednesday reported COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Kansas rose from 230 to 335. Over 400 patients are hospitalized in Kansas City Metro (Kansas and Missouri) facilities. All Kansas regions showed an increase in infections while vaccination rates appear to have plateaued. The KHA COVID-19 Dashboard displays historical trending data. Member input on the KHA COVID-19 Dashboard is always appreciated. Please contact Sally Othmer with questions regarding the KHA COVID-19 Dashboard.
COVID-19 Information of Interest
COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs
Several hospitals have reached out to KHA asking about vaccines and hospital employees. Some of the most commonly asked questions are whether or not the hospital can require that employees get vaccinated, can employees be asked for proof of vaccinations, and what incentives are appropriate to get staff vaccinated? You can find general guidance FAQs on the KHA website here. Please remember that these FAQs should not be considered legal advice. If you wish to implement any vaccine-related policies, please do with the guidance of an attorney.
Resources for the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard
The following link from OSHA provides information on the OSHA Temporary Standard (ETS) by Andrew Levinson, MPH, Acting Director for Directorate of Standards and Guidance for OSHA.
Andrew Brought, an Attorney with Spencer Fane, LLP who co-presented on the June 30, 2021 KHA Noon Briefing on the OSHA Emergency Temporary Standard shared the following link which provides guidance on how OSHA is educating inspectors to enforce the new ETS.
Kansas Health Alert – Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) increased activity
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an alert to notify clinicians and caregivers of the increased interseasonal RSV activity in Kansas. For more information or to report suspected cases to KDHE, please contact the Epidemiology Hotline at 1-877-427-7317. A copy of the alert is attached.
COVID-19 Preparedness series – Mutisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children and Adults – July 27th 2:00 -3:00 pm.
The Region VII Disaster Health Response Ecosystem is presenting a webinar focusing on identifying multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and adults (MIS-A) and discuss treatment therapies. This webinar is intended for physicians, nurses, first responders and other health care professionals who care for COVID-19 patients. The flyer with a link to register for this free webinar is attached.
CDC Advisory Committee to Discuss J&J Vaccine Side Effects and Vaccine Boosters in Immunocompromised Patients
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet July 22. The ACIP July 22 agenda includes discussion about the rare instances of Guillain-Barré Syndrome after the J & J COVID-19 vaccine; and a discussion about clinical considerations for vaccine boosters in immunocompromised patients.
Pfizer Announced FDA Priority Review of Its COVID Vaccine
Pfizer on Friday, July 17 announced that the FDA granted Priority Review designation for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for use in individuals 16 years of age and older. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for a decision by the FDA is in January 2022, although a decision could be made sooner than that. Pfizer indicated that it intends to submit a supplemental BLA to support licensure of the vaccine in the 12 – 15 year old age group once the required data six months after the second vaccine dose are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.