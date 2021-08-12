TOPEKA – With the increased presence of the Delta variant in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics. The emergence of the Delta variant poses a dangerous risk to communities across Kansas. As families prepare for the beginning of the school year, health departments statewide will be offering vaccine clinics at local schools.
The events listed below are part of a sustained effort to mobilize Kansans to get vaccinated and/or tested to stop the spread of COVID-19 to protect themselves and loved ones. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before. According to the CDC, the Delta variant is twice as infectious as the B. 117 variant which was previously the dominant strain. The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates. Over the last few weeks, nearly all patients who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated. It’s essential for Kansans to stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people and get tested if you have symptoms or have possibly been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Events are listed below by county and then by date. Events marked with a (*) are student focused clinics taking place at schools.
Butler County
Thursday, August 12, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Friday, August 13, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
Where: Matfield Green S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 97, Cassoday, KS 66842
Hours: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Cloud County
*Monday, August 16, 2021*
What: Cloud Community College, Vaccination Clinic
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cloud Community College, Parking Lot #2, 631 Caroline Ave. Junction City, KS 6644
Hours: 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Doniphan County
*Thursday, August 12, 2021*
What: Doniphan County HD, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Troy High School, 319 S. Park St., Troy, KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Douglas County
Thursday, August 12, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044
Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Friday, August 13, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Lawrence S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 209, Lawrence, KS 66044
Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Leavenworth County
Saturday, August 28, 2021
What: United Methodist Church, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Bethel AME, 411 Kiowa St., Leavenworth, KS 66048
Hours: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Reno County
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
What: Reno Co. Food Pantry, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Reno Co. Food Pantry, 700 N Walnut St., Hutchinson, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Riley County
Thursday, August 12, 2021
What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Thursday, August 19, 2021
What: Be Able Community, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
Where: Be Able Community, 431 5th St., Manhattan, KS
Hours: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
What: Riley Co. Health Department, Testing Only Event
Where: Manhattan Mall, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
Hours: 9:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Saline County
Friday, August 20, 2021
What: Ashby House Central Offices, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Ashby House Central Offices, 204 S 8th St., Salina, KS 67401
Hours: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Sedgwick County
Monday, August 16, 2021
What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monday, August 23, 2021
What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Monday, August 30, 2021
What: United Methodist Open Door, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: United Methodist Open Door, 2130 E 21st St., Wichita KS
Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:45 PM
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
What: Christian Faith Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Christian Faith Center, 1130 South Broadway St., Wichita, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Seward County
Saturday, August 14, 2021
What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
Hours: 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sunday, August 15, 2021
What: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Liberal Chamber of Commerce, 4 Rock Island Rd., Liberal, KS
Hours: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Shawnee County
Thursday, August 12, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607
Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Friday, August 13, 2021
What: Kansas Turnpike Authority, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer & Moderna
Where: Topeka S.A., Kansas Turnpike MilePost 188, Topeka KS 66607
Hours: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Saturday, August 14, 2021
What: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Open Arms Outreach Ministry, 2401 SE 11th St., Topeka, KS 66607
Hours: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
*Wednesday, September 1, 2021*
What: Shawnee Heights Middle School, Vaccine Only Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Shawnee Heights Middle School, 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd., Tecumseh, KS
Hours: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Wyandotte County
Thursday, August 12, 2021
What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
Hours: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Thursday, August 19, 2021
What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Thursday, August 26, 2021
What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cross-Lines, 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS 66105
Hours: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Please note, additional vaccine and testing events may be happening in communities across the state. Please check with your local health department for events that may not be listed.
To find a free testing location in your community, visit: www.knowbeforeyougoKS.com
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: www.kansasvaccine.gov
