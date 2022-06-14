The Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will be looking for another member to sit on its advisory board after Heather Hagedorn, director of the Geary County Historical Society, left the board to focus on the needs of the museum.
When she was initially asked to serve on the board, Hagedorn said the Historical Society had a program director, and she felt she would have the necessary time to contribute as a board member of the CVB. Now, the organization is between program directors, with the new program director, Lisa Highsmith, starting soon.
Between training a new staff member and gearing up for summer activities and tours, Hagedorn said she no longer feels she has the time to contribute to the advisory board. Board meetings each month also start right after the historical museum opens on those days, which makes attending meetings inconvenient.
“It was splitting my focus in a way that wasn’t beneficial to my organization,” Hagedorn said. “Everyone else on the board is so wonderful and has great input that I feel like they have a great handle on it, and my attention was always just trying to come back to the museum.”
Donna Price, director of the Geary County CVB, said she will discuss the empty place at the table at the board’s next meeting on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. She said the organization will be taking applications again to fill the seat on the advisory board.
Price said during the short time she sat on the board, Hagedorn contributed well to discussions and served the board well.
“We’re going to really miss her,” Price said. “She brought a lot to the table, and she had a lot of history knowledge in a lot of things that was valuable.”
Price said those who apply to be on the board must be involved in the travel industry. She said the process for selecting another board member includes discussions with the advisory board and approval from the county commission.
