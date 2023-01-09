For the second consecutive month, and only the second time in 2022, the area recorded below normal temperatures. Unfortunately we also returned to the below average precipitation that has plagued the region for most of 2022.

The average daily high in December was 40.9, 1.6 degrees below normal. The average overnight low was 22.8, one tenth of a degree below normal. This gave us a monthly mean temperature of 31.9, 0.8 of a degree below normal. The region experienced a rather dramatic, but fortunately short-lived cold spell just before Christmas with a few evenings of below zero readings. The highest temperature for the month was 58 degrees reached, on the 13th and again on the 29th. The lowest temperature for the month was the -9 reading on the morning of the 22nd. There were two temperature records set for the month, both record high, overnight low temperatures. The low of 43 on the 12th broke the old record of 41 set in 1993. The low of 49 on the 13th broke the old record of 47 set in 2015. Fortunately the month was far from being record setting. The coldest December on record was in 1983 when we had a long frigid cold snap which resulted in a monthly mean temperature of only 13.6 degrees. That was the second all time coldest month on record. The all time coldest month was January 1979 with a monthly mean temperature of 12.1. The warmest December on record was just a year ago, December 2021, with a monthly mean temperature of 42.6.