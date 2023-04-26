Roast of McGary

Ret. Col. Albert Johnson Jr. (standing) tells the crowd that when he and Dr. Larry McGary met, he was told by McGary that he was “the sheriff” of the golf course and the best golfer there. McGary said he was, until Johnson arrived.                (Ryan D. Wilson/The Union)

The community honored a dentist who’s been practicing 46 years with a 30-minute roast that mostly chided him for his overconfidence in his golfing abilities as a fundraiser for Freedom Fest Saturday.

Dr. Larry McGary, known for his work as the dentist who took care of underprivileged kids, expressed pride in providing care to third-generation patients. Some patients he developed such a close relationship with, becoming part of their lives, including their weddings.