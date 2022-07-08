The Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, manned by Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies and Junction City Fire Department EMT/Swift Water Rescue Swimmers responded to three separate incidents on Milford Lake where boats were disabled and taking on water on July 3 and 4.
In each of the incidents, all people involved were able to be escorted to safety without incident, deputies said.
“We at the Sheriff’s Office are thankful for the partnership with the Junction City Fire Department in order to be able to have life saving measures readily available for the citizens of Geary County and all those who visit,” Sheriff Daniel Jackson said.
The Sheriff’s Office shared a few pointers for those who visit our lakes and water ways to help ensure everyone can safely enjoy the waters:
“Create a short checklist prior to launching your watercraft to ensure the best experience possible,” he said.
He said items on the checklist should include: making sure the boat plug is secure, there are an appropriate number of coast guard approved life jackets and they are appropriately sized for each occupant, there is plenty of fuel, there is an undamaged throw cushion, the boat has a functioning whistle or horn, the boat has a functioning fire extinguisher, the kill switch is plugged in and attached to the driver’s vest when in operation and that the vessel is properly registered.
Additionally, he said people going out on the water should make sure they have a map or navigation option for the waterway they are going to be on and a cell phone or other means of communication. If they do not have cellular phone or other means of communication, they should let someone know where they will be launching and give them a rough timeline of return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.