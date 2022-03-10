Community members packed the C. L. Hoover Opera House Tuesday for the Diversity and Equality Community Forum, put on by the Junction City Main Street organization.
Speakers included Junction City born filmmaker Kevin Willmott and Miles Sandler, director of policy and engagement for the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which sponsored the event. Ed O’Malley, director of the Kansas Leadership Center, facilitated the discussion.
A panel of six high school students sat at a table on stage and asked the speakers questions about their talks. Four of the students go to Junction City High School and two go to St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Junction City. The students ranged from high school freshmen to seniors.
Willmott, who is an academy award-winner, said he grew up in a time when people didn’t see diversity as something to celebrate, however Junction City was ahead of the rest of the country as a very diverse place, where many of his neighbors were interracial families.
He said he learned early on from his mother that true connection in diversity comes by treating everyone with the same respect.
“Before diversity was even a term, Junction City was diverse,” he said. “The issue was always that we really haven’t celebrated it enough, I think, and really we are just coming to that understanding as a nation in many ways.”
In his films, Willmott said he tries to acknowledge what other people try to make invisible and bring to light the positive aspects of things that people typically view as negative. This is what inspired his first movie “Ninth Street” about a deteriorating area of Junction City.
Willmott spoke about his journey from being a young small-town resident who was kicked out of school to writing a play about Junction City and finding a way to turn that play into his first movie. It took him nine years of dedication and pursuing his dream to finally finish the movie. He encouraged the audience and student panel to start following their dreams now and not wait until “the perfect moment.”
One of the main points of advice he had was to “find a way to tell your own story.” He said Junction City has a beautiful history with lots of diversity, which makes it unique.
“The world is trying to catch up with Junction City,” he said. “Junction City can be that place that says, we are the new America.”
Sandler spoke next, explaining the purpose of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and the importance of individuals working together to solve problems in communities.
She said the ultimate student success includes real world learning and the opportunity to take risks and learn from failure.
“We know that we can’t buy our youth’s future, we can’t make it happen, but they can build it themselves. We just have to provide them with tools,” she said.
Sandler said making connections must be an intentional effort made by individuals in a community, and although the country has changed considerably in its views over the past many years, there is much more change needed still.
“We haven’t shifted enough. We still see similar divisions,” she said. “When we do the right thing for the folks who are the most challenged by the conditions that have been created, we actually do the right thing for everyone.”
She stated that one truth is always constant when trying to connect communities: People do more when they work together, listen to each other and give their time, persistence and patience.
After the speakers told their stories, gave advice and answered questions from the panel of students, the attendees received a short break while the students grouped together with the speakers and O’Malley to each determine a step the community should take moving forward.
After the intermission, the students returned with their advice for the community.
Sophomore Nathan Amaro said the community needs to share cultures with each other and bring more entertainment to the community to help people bond through activities.
Lyla Hayden, freshman, said she would like the community to think about how they can help those who are experiencing challenges to be more successful in order to encourage a more successful community.
Elijah Evans, senior, said he would like for the community to find a way to motivate students to perform community-based projects to help connect them with each other and the community.
Bethany Wells, freshman, encouraged other students to act as part of the community, because they are part of it, rather than spending their energy destroying what they are given, such as the new high school.
Casey Sexton-Snow, junior, said the community should have more events where people with different backgrounds, genders and races can come together to learn more about diversity. Additionally, he said the community should have more fun events.
“Even with our differences as people, we can all agree that fun is fun,” he said.
Grace Lichtensteiger, junior, encouraged the community to be more faith-based. She said Junction City has lost hope and care for the future, but kids are the future, and people should focus on directing them and educating them.
