Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Geary County Schools USD 475 with a grant to support its student literacy initiative at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility. The $2,000 grant will affect both the Detention and Secure Care centers.
“Our voracious readers will have more choices, and our lower-level readers will have high-interest books as they read to increase their reading levels,” said Donna Shell, an instructor at the juvenile detention facility.
Through monthly testing, the district has found that almost all the students within the Geary County Secure Care Center have reading deficits, some at four or more levels below their grade.
“Due to factors that lead to them missing school, whether that be incarceration, skipping or running away, their education is continually interrupted, which magnifies the factors contributing to their high-risk status,” said Cathy Rankin, an instructor at the facility. “Having a wide variety of high-interest books keeps them reading, which, in turn, will help them increase their reading levels.”
The grant is part of over $3 million in grants the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this fall to nearly 760 non-profit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.
