In observance of Independence Day the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be closed Sunday, July 4th and Monday July 5th. The library will resume their normal business hours on Tuesday, July 6th at 9am. Please contact Susan Moyer at susanm@jclib.org or 785-238-4311 for additional information or questions. Dorothy Bramlage Public Library and its staff would like to wish everyone a safe Fourth of July Holiday.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Closed July 4th and 5th
